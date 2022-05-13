Prisons cry foul as NIC tops group A

Uganda Prisons Netball team yesterday registered their first loss at the ongoing East African Netball Club Championships against arch-rivals NIC, in their last group fixture that put both teams in the first and second positions respectively in group A.

The game that ended 49-44 in favour of the insurance side ushered NIC to a semifinal against Tanzania’s Tamisemi which emerged second in group B.

Meanwhile, Prisons will face fellow Ugandan giant KCCA to determine who plays in the final.

The well-attended fixture saw NIC draw first blood before Prisons equalizing and going head to head throughout, leading with a score of 13-12.

NIC came stronger in the second quarter though Prisons remained resilient and managed to bridge a two-goal difference that was caused thanks to two interceptions from the latter.

From then the two sides went on drawing and stretching leads to register a 24-22 score in favour of the insurance side in the first half.

Prison’s restless wing defender Sylivia Nanyonga and centre player Jesca Achan alongside goal shooter Christine Namulumba were instrumental in trying to bridge the goal difference as they made a few intercepts while Namulumba shot to accuracy in the second half of the game.

However, the shooter was later replaced by Hadijah Nakabuye as Tausi Mumena went in for Lilian Ajio in wing defence prior to the end of the game where NIC was still ahead in the third quarter with 37-33 and finally 49-44 at the end.

The Prisons side did not go without blaming their defeat on poor officiation by umpires. The side is now eager to win today’s fixture against KCCA, itching for vengeance against NIC at the finals.

“We started well but towards the end, the officiation changed in favour of our opponents. I don’t know why the umpires were so biased,” complained Prisons captain Lilian Ajio.

“My girls will go all out on Friday to play and win against KCCA with hopes of paying back to NIC at finals,” she added.

Meanwhile, NIC coach Vincent Kiwanuka is confident that the win against Prisons has given his team morale and confidence which will help them win against a less superior Tamisemi.

“Winning against our arch-rivals in a very difficult fixture has given us relief, as our next opponents are not as good as Prisons. We are just a step to defending our trophy,” he said.

EAST AFRICA NETBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Results

Tamisemi 47-38 UPDF

NIC 49-44 Prisons

Today’s semis

KCCA vs. Prisons