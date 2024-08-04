Quick medal celebrations for Cheptegei

PARIS, FRANCE. Normally, medalists from major championships are welcomed by a state function upon return to Uganda.

But barely 24 hours after Joshua Cheptegei had won the elusive 10000-metre gold medal at the Paris Olympics, a small party was in place.

Uganda’s Ambassador to France Her Excellency Doreen Amule hosted a part of the Team Uganda contingent and officials to a luncheon at Uganda House here in the French capital.

“I am so excited. I am so delighted to be an Ugandan, empowered woman to receive people,” a humbled but delighted Amule told the gathering.

In her presence was Uganda delegation leader sports minister Hon. Peter Ogwang, government chief whip Hon. Hamson Obua, International Olympic Committee (IOC) Member William Blick, National Council of Sports chairman Ambrose Tashobya and general secretary Dr Patrick Ogwel.

There were also UOC officials present including president Dr Donald Rukare, Paris 2024 chef de mission Moses Mwase, administrator Elijah Njawuzi and nine athletes.

“I want to thank the ambassador for giving us an opportunity to come together as a team. It is a rare opportunity. The government of Uganda has supported Team Uganda in all ways,” Ogwel remarked.

Cheptegei was presented to H.E Amule by Ogwang amid a thunderous applause from officials, athletes, ministry of foreign affairs’ head of diplomacy Margaret Kafeero, and members of the Ugandan community in France.

“I want to begin by thanking God that today while we are here, we have a historic Olympic gold medalist with us who has broken an Olympic Record (OR),” said Ogwang.

“I want in a special way to thank Team Uganda for coming here,” he said to the athletes including swimmers Gloria Muzito and Jesse Ssengonzi.

Cheptegei had company of other runners including Jacob Kiplimo, Martin Kiprotich, Esther Chebet, Belinda Chemutai and Joy Cheptoyek. French-based Rugby Cranes’ player Philip Wokorach was also in attendance.

“I want to thank the individual athletes for the effort that they have put in. We will all win at one particular point. For now, whoever is going to win a medal here in Paris, is what is ours,” said Ogwang.

“Next time, I am the leader of the government delegation in Paris. I will not let anything else happen. I don’t want my athletes diverted. I want them to keep the focus.

“We’ve been to many embassies across the globe but we walk in and don’t even take tea,” he further noted before taking a swipe at bubbly television show host Simon Kaggwa Njala for calling Cheptegei’s victory ‘accidental’ via social media platform X.

“And this is a message to the journalists. I want you to stop insulting our efforts. Stop insulting our efforts. We have worked to be where we are. Stop undermining our efforts,” Ogwang added.

Cheptegei on Friday won Uganda’s 12th medal in Olympic history with a time of 26 minutes and 43.14 seconds in front of a packed Stade de France.

“Three national records and an Olympic record have been set here. That was a very serious performance (from Cheptegei and Team Uganda as a whole). We commend all of you and those with races to come,” said Tashobya.

The 27-year-old missed the cake cutting ceremony to head back to the stadium for his medal ceremony, where the national anthem was played for a fifth time at the Olympics.