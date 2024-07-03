Relieved Dradriga looks to more in Paris

Back in March, Tom Dradriga departed Ghanaian capital Accra distraught after a medal miss in the men’s 800m final at the African Games.

He lost his lead in the final 70 metres of two-lap race before finishing fourth at the University of Ghana Legon Stadium. “I can just say it wasn’t my turn because I gave it all I had but it failed,” Dradriga said then.

Three months later, Dradriga returned to another continental showpiece and exorcised those demons, winning a bronze medal in the 800m final at the Africa Senior Athletics Championships in Douala.

He powered to third place at the Stade Omnisport de Japoma last week, clocking a time of one minute and 46.01 seconds. “Well, I just corrected the mistake I made last time in Ghana,” the 28-year-old told this paper early this week.





“And I added a little bit of speed,” he said after landing his first-ever career medal after living long in the shadows of middle-distance running friends Halimah Nakaayi, Winnie Nanyondo, Ronald Musagala and Abu Mayanja.





By virtue of ranking, Dradriga is part of Uganda’s team bound for the Paris Olympics which begin on July 26. This will mark his Olympic debut. “I just need to add more on what I have so that I can do something better,” added Dradriga.





Dradriga was one of Uganda’s five medalists in Douala, where the country won two gold and three bronze medals. Both Leonard Chemutai and Loice Chekwemoi powered to victories in the 3000m steeplechase.





“This is the first time I’ve taken part in the African Senior Championships and I’m very happy to win the gold medal. I was really prepared for this,” Chekwemoi told the media.





Esther Chebet won 1500m bronze while Joyce Lalam, who won a bronze at the African Games in Accra, did the same in Douala in the women’s javelin final.

Like Accra, Lalam still finished behind South African pairing of Jo-Ane van Dyk and Jana van Schalkwyk after she threw a distance of 53.57m for Uganda’s only field event medal.

Lalam also won bronze at the 2018 edition, one of the country's three medals won in Asaba, Nigeria. Uganda picked just one medal at the previous Africa Seniors edition in 2022 edition in Saint Pierre, Mauritius thanks to Rachael Zena Chebet’s 10000m silver on the final day.

But in Douala, Uganda finished 10th on the medal table led by South Africa with 20 medals.

AFRICA SENIOR ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

SELECTED EVENT RESULTS

WOMEN’S JAVELIN FINAL

1 Jo-Ane van Dyk (RSA) 57.03m

2 Jana van Schalkwyk (RSA) 55.14m

3 Josephine Joyce Lalam (UGA) 53.57m

WOMEN’S 1500M FINAL

1 Saron Berhe (ETH) 4:06.05

3 Esther Chebet (UGA) 4:06.90

4 Knight Aciru (UGA) 4:08.09

8 Belinda Chemutai (UGA) 4:12.89

WOMEN’S 3000M ST. FINAL

1 Loice Chekwemoi (UGA) 9:24.47

2 Alemnet Wale (ETH) 9:35.19

MEN’S 1500M FINAL

1 Brian Komen (KEN) 3:33.95

2 Ayanleh Abdi (DJI) 3:36.24

7 Tom Dradriga (UGA) 3:44.11

MEN’S TRIPLE JUMP FINAL

1 Hugues Fabrice Zango (BUR) 17.18m

2 Chengetayi Mapaya (ZIM) 16.87m

14 Charles Okello (UGA) 14.84m

AFRICA SENIOR ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEDAL TABLE

COUNTRY G S B TOTAL

1 South Africa 8 4 8 20

2 Kenya 5 7 7 19

3 Nigeria 5 6 4 15

10 Uganda 2 0 3 5

CAST OF UGANDA’S MEDALS AT AFRICA SENIORS

2024 Douala: Leonard Chemutai (3000m steeplechase Gold), Tom Dradriga (800m Bronze), Josephine Lalam (Javelin Bronze), Loice Chekwemoi (3000m Steeplechase Gold), Esther Chebet (1500m Bronze)

2022 Saint Pierre: Rachael Zena Chebet (10000m Silver)

2018 Asaba: Timothy Toroitich (10000m bronze), Ronald Musagala (1500m Bronze), Josephine Lalam (Javelin Bronze)

2012 Porto Novo: Benjamin Kiplagat (Steeplechase Bronze), Sarah Nambawa (Triple jump gold)

2010 Nairobi: Moses Kipsiro (10000m silver), Sarah Nambawa (Triple jump gold)

2006 Bambous: Moses Kipsiro (5000m bronze, 10000m gold)

2002 Rades/Tunis: Dorcus Inzikuru (5000m silver)

1998 Dakar: Davis Kamoga (400m silver)