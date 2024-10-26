Retired referee Ssegonga gives 10 acres for Cheptegei Olympic Village

In one of his many timeless and thought provoking hits, Basima Ogenze, singer Jose Chameleone wondered why it is easier to appreciate people’s efforts when they are long gone.

If it was a Luganda themed dinner to see off International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach, at Sheraton Hotel Kampala on Wednesday, retired football referee Mohammed Ssegonga could have done with bellowing into the tune. Maybe the Police band or Ndere Troupes led by Stephen Rwangyezi could have backed him up to add to their already ballistic performances on the night.

Ssegonga still captured the room with his surprise and generous offer of “10 acres of land in Nakasongola” to legendary athlete Joshua Cheptegei to establish “for his legacy, a Cheptegei Olympic Village”.

“This offer is effective starting tomorrow (Thursday) and we should do the transfer next week,” Ssegonga, who retired at 41, told the Minister of State for Sports Peter Ogwang as he handed over “the original title.”

It is never easy to read the room but Ssegonga’s presence at the dinner pointed at something. First, he has largely kept a low profile since keeping away his whistle in 2011 but also, Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) general secretary Beatrice Ayikoru, who alongside National Council of Sports general secretary Bernard Patrick Ogwel had been in the know, signaled to one of the hosts of the night Mark Ssali, at the start of the function, that he introduces Ssegonga alongside Olympians Winnie Nanyondo and Halimah Nakaayi.

“As a former elite referee, I know the sacrifice that comes with being successful in sports; the hard work, dedication, disappointment like was the case (during the 2017 World Athletics Cross Country Championships) in Kololo, bouncing back. This kind of work needs to be recognized,” Ssegonga said.

Hope

It was largely a serene and emotional night for a visitor who most wanted to hang around longer. The invites to return punctuated most speeches.

UOC president Donald Rukare used the opportunity to push government to include the body in next year’s budget “as a testament to the continued good working relationship between NCS and UOC” but also thanked it for recognizing them in the new Sports Act.

Ogwang said he has mainly “struggled with balancing the pressure from UOC” in his tenure and asked them and the international body IOC to be alive to the bureaucracy of government.

Former Minister of State for Sports, and now ruling party National Resistance Movement Chief Whip in Parliament, Hamson Obua, said Bach’s “visit gives us hope and faith in the future but also expands on our bragging rights as a nation.”

He promised Uganda “will remain a strong nation that will come to the Olympics to win medals and break records.”

In his departing remarks, Bach promised to return.

“We will keep fond memories of our visit here. I believe that you do not leave a country without an idea of coming back. I was offered a chance, next time, to see the elephants and I will take the opportunity because I am not sure, with the Olympic Movement, that I will be welcome after my term,” Bach, who will not seek re-election when this term expires mid next year, said in a lighthearted conclusion.

At a glance

Name: Muhammed Ssegonga

Age: 53

Former Fifa centre referee

Retired: 2011

Last international : Tanzania vs. South Africa (May 4, 2011)