Ruiter makes case for marathoner Kissa

By Allan Darren Kyeyune More by this Author

Pacemakers including Ugandan Stephen Kissa were critiqued by failing the elite men’s field at the Berlin Marathon on the streets of the German capital on Sunday.mPre-race favourite Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele had anticipated a title defence accompanied by world record (WR) but he finished third in two hours, six minutes and 47 seconds after 42km.

Kissa and Kenyan Alexander Mutiso had been tasked to set the pace for the pack with Bekele hoping to dip under Eliud Kipchoge’s WR mark of 2:01:39 set in Berlin in 2019.

But commentators faulted the pair for taking the group through the first half of the race in a faster time than the desired 61 minutes. Instead, Mutiso and Kissa went through 21km in 60 minutes and 48 seconds. “They were 12 seconds to fast half way so that is quite okay,” said Kissa’s coach Addy Ruiter. “But the Kenyan boy was speeding up to much between 10 and 12km.”

Kissa later dropped his pace to keep with eventual winner Ethiopian Guye Adola, and then Kenyans Philemon Kacheran and Abraham Kipyatich. But after Kissa dropped out at 23km, Mutiso even gained a big lead over the part before organisers requested him to slow down, later dropping out. “And for the rest the boys that were following them were not strong enough. Also the temperature was rising fast in the second part of the marathon till 21C at the finish,” added Ruiter.

Perhaps, he has a point. At 21km, Bekele was 12 seconds behind the front group but the 30-year-old caught up and led midway the 26th kilometre. Here, they were already about 17 seconds outside the WR pace.

But Adola stayed with Bekele until the former took the lead at 35km. From nowhere, to further explain the strength of the field, Bethwel Yegon rose to lead briefly but had burnt out. Adola won his first marathon in 2:05:45, the slowest winning time at the event since Haile Gebrselassie posted 2:05:56 in 2006. The Berlin Marathon fast course has witnessed six WRs in between.

Advertisement

WORLD MARATHON MAJOR (WMM)

BERLIN MARATHON RESULTS

1. Guye Adola (ETH) 2:05:45

2. Bethwel Yegon (KEN) 2:06:14

3. Kenenisa Bekele (ETH) 2:06:47

KISSA PROFILE

Date of Birth: Dec 1, 1995

Age: 25

Major Events: 5000m, 10000m, Marathon

Personal Bests: 13:10.93, 27:26.46, 58:56

Major Event(s): 2020 World Half-Marathon, 2019 Doha Worlds, 2019 African Games, 2017 London Worlds, 2017 World Cross-country.

[email protected]