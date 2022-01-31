Season opening win thrills Nakaayi

Halimah Nakaayi struggled to find her groove last year. The world 800m champion was far from her best before and after the Tokyo Olympic Games. A less busy 2020 coupled with a knee problem last April explain it all and inevitably, it took her a while to break the two-minute barrier over the now very competitive two-lap distance in that season.

The 27-year-old however looks to have buried the dead year. Nakaayi’s focus is on defending her global title at the Eugene World Championships in Oregon, USA come July.

And she started 2022 in impressive fashion by winning the 800m race at the World Athletics Indoor Tour season opener in Karlsruhe, Germany on Friday night.

Nakaayi beat the seven-man field in a time of two minutes and 2.81 seconds.



“That’s how I opened my season in Karisruhe in Germany,” Nakaayi wrote on her Facebook page. “I am so greatful for the opportunity,” she added.

Whereas the time can be improved, the gist in Karlsruhe was in Nakaayi’s finish. The win was her first international race triumph since taking the world title in Doha, Qatar three years ago.

“Halimah was running a very good race. Speeding up very well in the last lap,” her coach Addy Ruiter remarked.

“It will give her confidence for the next race. Time was not fast but it was a tactical race. A fast time will come,” the Dutchman added.