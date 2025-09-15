So near, yet so far for Chelangat

TOKYO, JAPAN. A day after Stella Chesang’s marathon podium quest was melted under the Tokyo sun, Abel Chelangat became the second Ugandan to miss out on a medal at the World Athletics Championships in the Japanese capital.

Chelangat was in the lead with a kilometre left to go only for the body to give way before he finished fifth in the men’s marathon final.

He however couldn’t hold off four men behind him in the last clique and ended up posting two hours, 10 minutes and 11 seconds at the finish-line inside the Japan National Stadium on another sorry morning for Uganda.

“It was tough at the finish,” littered with small beads of sweat, Chelangat remarked after the race. “The last 400 metres. I just pushed until my power,” he rued.

The 32-year-old had just a stellar debut at the Worlds. He seemed to have coped with the sweltering conditions much better than his more experienced counterparts in defending champion Victor Kiplangat, Stephen Kissa and Solomon Mutai.

Abel Chelangat finished fifth while Kissa dropped out. PHOTO/REUTERS

Mutai, 32, was the first fall out of the race won by Tanzanian Alphonce Simbu, after about 15km. “It was very humid,” said the 2015 bronze medalist Mutai who had trained over 30km a week on a treadmill in a heated room before arriving in Tokyo.

While Kissa stopped at 35km, Kiplangat had controlled the biggest part of the race but only lost grip of his lead with 5km left, ending up 15th in a time of 2:11:33.

“The legs were not feeling it so I had to lower the pace so I could complete the race,” Kiplangat said of the moment of the 36th kilometre.

Bronze medalist at the 2017 London Worlds in England, Simbu this time ran a well-measured race to beat Kenya-based German Amanal Petros at the tape by a split second in a time of 2:09:48.

On Sunday, Chesang held third place in the race but she hadn’t managed the high humidity well and thereafter burnt out to finish 12th.

On Monday, the Ugandan contingent was expected to dominate. And true, the quartet controlled proceedings from the early stages. “It was too hot. A lot of heat. It was just about courage and endurance,” said Chelangat.

On February 8, Chelangat was fifth at the Riyadh Marathon in Saudi Arabia and on April 27, he won the Rabat Marathon in Morocco.

Yet the 2024 Porto Marathon winner could have fashioned better. “It was about mindset. I have had enough for preparation,” he explained about his medal miss.

“I was told two weeks to the race that I would compete. I was not yet prepared. It is about the mindset. My races were not separated enough. I have to rest,” added Chelangat.

Kenyan Vincent Ngetich set the tempo early, leading the group through 15:22 minutes.

Chelangat, Kiplangat and Kissa were among the top seven while Mutai was seven seconds adrift in 42nd place. They picked sponges, ice and water at almost every stop available, contrary to Chesang.

Kiplangat actually kept a white cap on, which he soaked water onto every now and then. The lead group kept intact with many taking the front in many turns but the Ugandans bar Mutai remained the constants.

By 13.2km, Mutai was 24 seconds adrift and midway the 15th kilometre, Kiplangat increased the pace, controlling matters in the lead group which sized down to 23 men around 25km.

Chelangat and Kiplangat exchanged the lead until 32km when the latter raised the tempo to split the group, but Kissa had begun struggling at the back of it.

“It was hot. The body was okay. I reached somewhere, the body just refused. I wasn’t having any problems. The course was good, only the humidity,” stated Kissa, Kiplangat’s training partner.

Midway 33km, it was down 12 and two kilometres later, they produced a 15:20-minute split for the last 5km and Kiplangat led at 1:47:47.

At 38.2km, Kiplangat began to slow down and it was down to Chelangat who led a smaller group of eight men but still, none could peel away because of the cumbersome heat.

“It was really hot but it was not like Budapest, here it was harder,” admitted Kiplangat. “My plan was to push to check whether the body was good but the weather and legs couldn’t allow me to keep the pace higher.”

Victor Kiplangat failed to defend his title.

Approaching 40km, a single file emerged and Chelangat was left with four men to deal with; Simbu, Petros, Italian Iliass Aouani and Israeli Haimro Alame.

With the National Stadium entrance in sight, the experienced Simbu - second at the Boston Marathon in April - went past Chelangat to lead with Petros and Aquani following.

Into the stadium, Petros, who couldn't bury his father last month as he was training in Iten, Kenya, led charged onto the tartan but Simbu powered to beat him only at the finish-line while Aouani got bronze in 2:09:53 while Alame came fourth in 2:10:03.

As Simbu celebrated Tanzania's first-ever world title, several athletes were limping after the finish, a clear mark of roast by the heat and 22 runners did not finish, despite World Athletics and organizers pushing the race to start 30 minutes earlier.

TOKYO WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

RESULT

MEN’S MARATHON FINAL

1 Alphonce Felix SIMBU (TAN) 2:09:48

2 Amanal Petros (GER) 2:09:48

3 Iliass Aouani (ITA) 2:09:53

4 Haimro Alame (ISR) 2:10:03

5 Abel Chelangat (UGA) 2:10:11

15 Victor Kiplangat (UGA) 2:11:33

DNF Stephen Kissa (UGA) DNF