Sprinters take on World Relays stage

Uganda’s profile in sprints at regional, continental and global level is finely documented.

And for those who care a little more, that history is much richer than John Akii-Bua’s 400-metre hurdles Olympic gold from the Munich 1972 Games in West Germany.

However, the present-day lover of athletics is genuinely drunk on the country’s redefined prowess in the long-distance running arena.

Three weeks ago, few seemed moved when Uganda stunned hosts Kenya in Nairobi to book a ticket to the World Athletics Relays Championships.

The quartet of Haron Adoli, Shida Leni, Godfrey Chanwengo and Maureen Banura secured a slot in the mixed 4x400-metre relay race at this global event which happens this weekend at the Guangdong Olympic Stadium in Guangzhou, China.

And it is such a big chance for sprints. “We give opportunities to sprint athletes to develop their talents and grow the event (sprints) group,” remarked Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) general secretary Beatrice Ayikoru.

Uganda qualified for the World Relays for just a third time in history after featuring a men’s team in the 4x800m final during the Nassau 2014 edition in Bahamas as well as a women’s 4x400m team at the Yokohama 2019 edition in Japan.

“We hope this will motivate the athletes, the plan is to grow the number and improve quality of the sprint event group, and we were known for sprinting as a country in early years but can make a comeback. Giving the athletes such opportunities is one of the ways,” added Ayikoru.

At the Nassau do, Uganda relied on Peter Agaba who had a shaky start, Julius Mutekanga, Peter Okwera and Geoffrey Lukwiya Akena before the team came ninth.

Leni was a part of the side in Yokohama. Earlier that year, Leni in company of Emily Nanziri, Stella Wonruku and Scovia Ayikoru had won a bronze medal at the African Games in Rabat, Morocco.

A total 18 teams are entered for this mixed 4x400m relay event and Uganda has a chance to qualify for the Tokyo World Athletics Championships due September in Japan should they rank among the top 14 sides.

“It is a very big opportunity to showcase whatever we’ve got in the tank not individually but as a team,” said team leader Adoli, who finished fifth in the 400-metre final during the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games in England.

Adoli and Leni are the lynch-pins for the team and they should lay foundation for Chanwengo and Banura to sprout.

Uganda’s personal best over the race at three minutes and 17.76 seconds, which is the slowest, and every second will count on Saturday.

WORLD ATHLETICS RELAY CHAMPIONSHIPS

Host city: Guangzhou, China

Edition: 7th

Events: 6

Dates: May 10-11

Main venue: Guangdong Olympic Stadium

Uganda’s Appearance: 3rd (2014 Nassau, 2019 Yokohama, 2025 Guangzhou)

UGANDANS IN ACTION - FRIDAY

2.22pm: Mixed 4×400m Relay Heats

TOMORROW

2.13pm: Mixed 4×400m Relay Repechage Round

4.03pm: Mixed 4×400m Relay Final

TEAM UGANDA IN GUANGZHOU

Athletes: Haron Adoli, Shida Leni, Godfrey Chanwengo & Maureen Banura

Official: Moses Asonya (Coach)

UGANDA AT THE WORLD RELAYS

Nassau 2014: Men’s 4X800m Relay Final - Peter Agaba, Julius Mutekanga, Peter Okwera, Geoffrey Lukwiya Akena (9th, 7:53.34)