Star-studded Ethiopian cast worries Uganda’s elite stars

By Allan Darren Kyeyune

Ugandan Joshua Cheptegei will step onto the track for the Tokyo Olympics’ 10000m final as favourite while his counterpart Jacob Kiplimo will be first main contender today. And whereas their partner Stephen Kissa is here to follow coach Addy Ruiter’s pace notes that are key to shape Cheptegei’s map, a strong field awaits them. Two-time 10000m Olympic champion Briton Mo Farah failed to qualify and now a total 25 men from 15 countries are gunning for the crown.

The Ugandan trio’s biggest worry will be their fellow East Africans particularly, powerhouse Ethiopia.

The Addis Ababa-assembled team has three men; Yomif Kejelcha, Selemon Barega and Berihu Aregawi.

Known for his long stride, Kejelcha didn’t give Cheptegei breathing space until the final lap when he settled for 10000m silver at the 2019 Doha World Championships. A younger Barega, 21, settled for silver in the 5000m behind the more experienced country-mate Edris Muktar in Doha. Barega posted 26:49.51 to beat Kejelcha (26:49.73) and Aregawi (26:49.73) at the Ethiopian Trials in Hengelo, Netherlands on June 8. Those times have only been beaten by Kiplimo’s 26:33.93 this year.

Barega and Kejelcha posted 52 seconds each in their final lap in Hengelo.

Then, 20-year-old Aregawi is here at the expense of another good Hagos Gebrhiwet. He took 10000m bronze behind Kenyan Rhonex Kipruto and Kiplimo at the World U20 Championships in Tampere, Finland. Kipruto won bronze behind Kejelcha in Doha and only came in as a late replacement for three-time world half-marathon champion Geoffrey Kamworor who pulled out due to an ankle problem a week ago. But, 2016 World U20 champion Rodgers Kwemoi is Kenya’s most experienced here.

He won Commonwealth bronze and was fourth behind Kipruto in Doha. Kenya’s third Weldon Langat is unknown but he is capable of disrupting the field. Whereas Kenya is a powerhouse, it has not won Olympic gold at this race since Naftali Temu at the Mexico City 1968 Games.

Another to watch is Canadian Mohammed Ahmed who took both silver medals behind Cheptegei over the 5000m and 10000m in Gold Coast.