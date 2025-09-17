Steeplechase heartbreak for Chemutai

TOKYO, JAPAN. Okay, that hurt. It wasn’t the way it was expected to end. Peruth Chemutai’s plan was to pick up the national flag at the end of the 3000 metres steeplechase final to celebrate any of the three medals of the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan.

She had been expected to wrestle for the podium with Bahraini Winfred Yavi Mutile and Kenyan Faith Cherotich.

Instead, it ended with Chemutai being stretched off the stadium pitch in agonizing pain and she didn’t complete the race on a very humid evening of Day 5 action of the Worlds.

As Cherotich celebrated after a perfect charge towards the last water-jump to beat Mutile and bag the global title on her second Worlds in a time championship record mark of 8:51.59, Chemutai was being wheeled away by the medical officers.

The situation seemed horrifying as she was placed into an ambulance adjacent to the mixed zone with an oxygen mask on.

Recovered

The two-time Olympic medalist only recovered after an hour later, with support from her physio from Dutch management Global Sports Communication and coach Denis Okudach.

“She is okay now,” Okudach grimaced. “But that is top sport for you,” he said.

With Stella Chesang losing grip of third place to finish a distant 12th in the women’s marathon final on Sunday, then Victor Kiplangat controlling the men’s 42km event for the longest period only to lose the lead with 5km to go and Abel Chelangat losing the same lead with a kilometre left, Uganda’s shortcomings had already been scripted.

Chemutai led before falling.

But with Chemutai arriving in Tokyo as the world number three over the steeplechase and backed up by an Olympic gold medal in the Japanese capital four years ago together with Olympic silver from Paris, France last year, she was finely poised to end the country’s medal wait.

However, the weight of expectation instead buried her. “Probably, we just did not carry our luck with us. She was in good shape,” Okudach pondered.

Chemutai had led the race from the onset, controlling proceedings but when the screen at the finish flagged three laps to go, she tripped over the next barrier, controlling her stamina but couldn’t lead again.

Mutile behind her and Cherotich with Kazakhstan’s Norah Jeruto went past her. Chemutai still followed but she had evidently been fragmented.

Gold medallist Kenya's Faith Cherotich (C) celebrates winning the women's 3000m steeplechase final with silver medallist Bahrain's Winfred Yavi (R) and bronze medallist Ethiopia's Sembo Almayew. PHOTO/REUTERS

“She twisted her left ankle,” her coach Denis Okudach said. And then, with 1000 metres left to go, Chemutai struck the barrier there, falling and couldn’t get back up.

Medics rushed to the brown tartan, temporarily attending to her. On the track, Mutile hit the front in a redefined gear but with sight of the last water-jump, Cherotich upgraded her bronze medal from two years ago to strip Olympic champion Mutile of her world title.

“I don’t know what really happened,” Cherotich, 21, said when asked about Chemutai.

“So when I watched the replays, that’s when I realized she had fallen. I am very sorry for her. These races have a lot of challenges. I thank God I started well and finished off well, so there is a next time for everyone,” added the 21-year-old.

Mutile posted 8:56.46 in second place while Sembo Almayew dashed in to post a personal best mark of 8:58.86. Behind her, Tunisian Marwa Bouzayani set a new national record of 9:01.46 in fourth place.

Chemutai needed help from medics.

Bouzayani capitalized on the moment where Kenyan Lemngole and Jeruto both fell after the last water-jump, later carrying a bleeding right elbow through the mixed zone.

Barrier height

The barrier height in the women’s race is often raised at 76.2 cm (30 inches) and this wasn’t the first time Chemutai had fallen over a barrier during a championship.

Three years ago at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, Chemutai fell with 600 metres left and lost her way to gold inside the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England.

Kenyan Jackline Chepkoech passed her, as did English lady Elizabeth Bird but unlike Tokyo, she picked herself up to settle for a bronze medal.

A medal at the World Championships continues to elude Chemutai. At the London 2017 edition in England, she stopped in the Heats. Two years later, Chemutai came fifth in the final at the Doha Worlds in Qatar.

In Eugene during the Oregon 2022 Worlds, she finished a distant 11th in the final after battling a bacterial infection and in Budapest, Hungary in 2023, she came seventh after a largely lacklustre season.

TOKYO WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN’S 3000 METRES STEEPLECHASE FINAL

1 Faith Cherotich (KEN) 8:51.59

2 Winfred Yavi Mutile (BRN) 8:56.46

3 Sembo Almayew (ETH) 8:58.86

DNF Peruth Chemutai (UGA) DNF

TEAM UGANDA SCHEDULE

DAY 6: THURSDAY, SEPT 18

1.05pm: Women’s 5000m Heat 1 (Joy Cheptoyek)

2:30pm: Women’s 800m Heat 5 (Halimah Nakaayi)

DAY 7: FRIDAY, SEPT 19

2.05pm: Men’s 5000m Heats (Herbert Kibet, Keneth Kiprop)

2:45pm: Women’s 800m Semi Final Heats

CHEMUTAI AT A GLANCE

Date of Birth: Jul 10, 1999

Age: 26

Main Event: Women’s 3000m steeplechase

Personal Best: 8:48.03

Coach: Addy Ruiter

Manager: Youri Verbaas

Major Honours: Tokyo 2020 Olympics Gold, 2022 Commonwealth Games Bronze, 2024 African Games Silver, Paris 2024 Olympics Silver





CHEMUTAI IN FINALS AT CHAMPIONSHIPS

2016 Bydgoszcz World Juniors: 7th, 9:49.29

2018 Tampere Worlds Juniors: 2nd, 9:18.87

2019 Doha Worlds: 5th, 9:11.08

2020 Tokyo Olympics: 1st, 9:01.45

2022 Oregon Worlds: 11th, 9:21.93

2022 Commonwealth Games: 3rd, 9:23.24

2023 Budapest Worlds: 7th, 9:10.26

2024 African Games: 2nd, 9:16.07

2024 Paris Olympics: 2nd, 8:53.34

2025 Tokyo Worlds: DNF, DNF