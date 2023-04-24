Stellar marathon debut for Chesang in Hamburg

Stella Chesang is a special runner. She yesterday set her fourth different national record (NR) in less than a year, this time in a stellar 42km debut performance at the Hamburg Marathon in Germany on Sunday.

The 2018 Commonwealth 10000m champion Chesang completed her transition from track to road with a fine performance on the Hamburg streets, completing the race in third place with a time of two hours, 20 minutes and 23 seconds.

“It was a perfect debut and I’m very happy that she listened to our advice to move to the marathon,” her coach Addy Ruiter said.

Chesang became a mother two years ago and only resumed competitive running at the start of last year. The decision to turn to marathon had been made with the involvement of her manager Jurrie van der Velden and Ruiter from Global Sports Communication (GSC) during her post-maternity period.

The performance in Hamburg meant Chesang lowered the 42km NR by 144 seconds, erasing the previous mark of 2:22:47 set by Rebecca Cheptegei who came fourth at the Abu Dhabi Marathon in the UAE on December 17, 2022.

“Her preparation was not perfect,” Ruiter admitted, “…and it was short because she ran at the World Cross-country Championships in Australia in February. I’m happy that after four years, she is back in Uganda and is training with our group again. It paid off,” the Dutchman added.

Upon return to competitive athletics, Chesang has now broken the 10km, 10000m and 21km NRs in a space of 343 days.

From Hamburg, Chesang now tops the list of Ugandan women qualified for the Budapest World Championships set to be in Hungary come August after beating the qualifying standard of 2:28:00.

The fastest marathon debut by a Ugandan female in history meant that Chesang also qualified for Paris 2024 Olympics after beating the qualifying standard of 2:26:50.

Her race was won by Kenyan Dorcas Tuitoek who sprinted past Ethiopian Tiruye Mesfin when she fell down shortly before the red carpet to the tape.

Tuitoek posted 2:20:09 while Mesfin stood up quickly to keep second place in 2:20:18. Meanwhile, 2021 winner Martin Musau came seventh in the men’s race with a new personal best time of 2:08:45 but he remains sixth on the list of Ugandan men eyeing the three slots to Budapest.

CHESANG AT A GLANCE

Date of birth: December 1, 1996

Major races: 5000m, 10000m, 10km, 21km

Personal Best: 1:08:11 (21km), 2:20:23 (42km)

Major Honour: 2018 Commonwealth Gold (10000m)

Manager: Jurrie van der Velden

HISTORY OF WOMEN’S MARATHON NR

Jun 19, 2011: Jane Suuto (2:37:43) in Caen, France

Oct 18, 2015: Adero Nyakisi (2:34:54) in Amsterdam, Netherlands

Apr 28, 2019: Linet Chebet (2:32:52) in Hamburg, Germany

Feb 23, 2020: Juliet Chekwel (2:23:13) in Zurich, Switzerland

Dec 17, 2022: Rebecca Cheptegei (2:22:47) in Abu Dhabi, UAE

Apr 23, 2023: Stella Chesang (2:20:23) in Hamburg

2023 BUDAPEST WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S MARATHON - TEAM UGANDA QUALIFICATION

1 Stella Chesang; Hamburg Marathon (3rd, 2:20:23 on Apr 23, 2023)

2 Rebecca Cheptegei; Abu Dhabi Marathon (4th, 2:22:47 on Dec 17, 2022)

3 Mercyline Chelangat; Enschede Marathon (2nd, 2:24:12 on Apr 16, 2023)

4 Linet Chebet; Madrid Marathon (4th, 2:26:22 on Apr 24, 2022)

Entry Standard: 2:28:00, Qualifying window: Dec 1, 2021 - May 30, 2023

2023 BUDAPEST WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S MARATHON - TEAM UGANDA QUALIFICATION

1 Stephen Kissa; Hamburg Marathon (2nd, 2:04:48 on Apr 24, 2022)

2 Victor Kiplangat; Hamburg Marathon (4th, 2:05:09 on Apr 24, 2022)

3 Andrew Rotich Kwemoi; Milan Marathon (1st, 2:07:14 on Apr 2, 2023)

4 Solomon Mutai; Venice Marathon (1st, 2:08:10 on Oct 23, 2022)

5 Filex Chemongesi; Linz Marathon (8th, 2:08:42 on Oct 23, 2022)

6 Martin Musau; Hamburg Marathon (7th, 2:08:45 on Apr 23, 2023)

7 Geofrey Kusuro; Madrid Marathon (2nd, 2:09:23 on Apr 24, 2022)