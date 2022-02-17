Stern test awaits Nakaayi in Lievin

Ugandan athlete Halimah Nakaayi. PHOTO/FILE

By  Allan Darren Kyeyune

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Nakaayia and Goule, who finished eighth during the Tokyo Olympics final last year, are the only runners to post under two minutes this season.

Halimah Nakaayi has not had much time to celebrate her world lead time she posted while winning the 800m race during the Meeting de l’Eure in Val-de-Reuil, France on Monday night.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.