Tashobya for harmony

Ambrose Tashobya, a former president of the Federation of Basketball Association  and once a vice president at the Uganda Olympic Committee replaces Dr. Donald Rukare whose two-year tenure expired.  PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE

By  EMANZI NDYAMUHAKI

What you need to know:

  • New Wine. Ambrose Tashobya has been appointed the chairman of the National Council of Sports (NCS) board. Stephen Kiprotich and former Uganda Netball Federation president Susan Anek are among the other new faces on the 2022-2024 board.

The news of his appointment as the next National Council of Sports chairman found Ambrose Tashobya on a work trip in Dubai.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.