Tashobya for harmony

The news of his appointment as the next National Council of Sports chairman found Ambrose Tashobya on a work trip in Dubai.

The former Fuba president was chosen by State Minister for Sports Hamson Denis Obua on Tuesday and replaces Donald Rukare whose two-year tenure came to an end.

Harmony in sports will be top on the agenda for Tashobya, who has been in sports management at all levels, from Fuba to the Uganda Olympic Committee, Fiba Africa and the Basketball Africa League.

“I am humbled by the trust that our Hon. Minister has shown by this appointment and also thrilled that I have another chance to contribute to sports in our country,” Tashobya told Daily Monitor in a phone interview.

“I hope to work with this credible team of board members, the federations/associations and NCS secretariate to rally all for the good of sports in Uganda,” he added.

Tashobya, a former basketball player, Fuba President and Warriors president, has played a role of mediator before when Fuba and NCS were caught in disputes in the lead up to the Fiba Afrobasket last year and will now be at the forefront of championing harmony between the federations and the regulator.

“My focus will be on ensuring we achieve harmony in sport.”

“We will pick up from where the previous board reached and working with all key stakeholders in sport,”Basketball, which Tashobya has been involved in for long, is one of the sports disciplines struggling for up-to standard facilities and the new board will focus on fronting the idea of putting up infrastructure to help in the growth of sport and marketing the country through hosting more major tournaments.

“We will have to pay more attention to sports infrastructure, which is very vital for the growth of sports in our great nations,” Tashobya noted.

Tashobya is a former Fuba President for 12 years, a former player for Warriors and City Oilers and now president of the Kyambogo based club. He is the Deputy Chairman of the FIBA 3X3 Commission and former Uganda Olympics Committee Vice President.

He will lead a board that features among others 2012 Olympic Gold medalist Stephen Kiprotich and former Netball Federation president Susan Anek.