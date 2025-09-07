Team Uganda confident without Chep, Kiplimo

For the greater part towards midday, Uganda Athletics (UAt) president Dominic Otucet spent it explaining a thing or two about Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo.

Neither of the prolific marathon duo will be a part of the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan over the next fortnight.

And Otucet, flanked by three athletes in sprinter Shida Leni and middle-distance running pair of Knight Aciru and Tom Dradriga, assured the country the sport is ready to do without the pair.

“Whereas the two had qualified, they’ve indicated to us they are not in position to go to Tokyo,” Otucet explained several times as he announced the 21-runner team to the Japanese capital.

“We have respected their position,” he said. Cheptegei and Kiplimo have a combined four Olympics medals, which makes 31 percent of the 13 in total the country has won.

At the World Championships, Cheptegei has three straight 10000 metres titles and a silver, that tally stretching from the London 2017 edition in England.

He will be away after opting to run the Amsterdam Marathon in the Netherlands on October 19 while Kiplimo opted to run the Chicago Marathon in Illinois, USA on October 12.

The Tokyo-bound runners didn’t seem phased either. “Their absence won’t affect athletes in any way” said Aciru who is headed for her first Worlds.

“They’ve really inspired us, it’s just a matter of putting what they’ve been doing into action,” she added. Aciru will compete over the women’s 1500 metres while Dradriga will hope to find new heights over the 800 metres.

“On top of that, instead it will push us to work harder,” remarked Dradriga, who also made an Olympics bow in Paris, France 13 months ago.

“They (Cheptegei and Kiplimo) are the ones who have been coming with medals. And we should follow their footsteps. Their absence can give us inspiration,” added the 2024 Africa Senior Championships 800 metre bronze medalist.

For 400 metres runner Leni, she is back to the Worlds after a six-year hiatus. “I feel so good about it being my second appearance in Worlds,” she said.

“Qualification for the World Championships was higher than the Olympics. It was not easy to qualify. I don’t want Ugandans to worry because Joshua and Jacob are not there. I know we shall return from Tokyo with legends,” added Otucet.

At the Tokyo Worlds, UAt is keen on securing results which resonate with their 100-year celebrations and hopes are in two-time Olympic medalist Peruth Chemutai over the women’s 3000 metres steeplechase.

Besides, 2019 world 800 metres champion Halimah Nakaayi is entered while Kiplimo’s half-brother Oscar Chelimo will hope to do better than his 2022 bronze medal over the 5000 metres.

Despite Kiplimo and Cheptegei's absence, world marathon champion Victor Kiplangat is keen on retaining the title he won two years ago at Heroes’ Square in Budapest, Hungary.

Stephen Kissa, who came fourth after recovering from a fall at a water point at around 33km in Budapest, is also part of the list.

By virtue of the fact that Kiplangat was defending champion, he got a wildcard entry and hence UAt then offered two other slots to Abel Chelangat and Solomon Mutai.

Experienced marathoner Mutai won bronze at the 2015 Worlds in Beijing, China as well as silver at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in Australia.

Uganda has won more than at least one medal at the last six editions of the Worlds, all the way from Moscow, Russia in 2013. The Tokyo Worlds run from September 13-21.

TEAM UGANDA TO THE TOKYO WORLDS

WOMEN: Shida Leni (400 Metres), Halimah Nakaayi (800 Metres), Knight Aciru (1500 Metres), Peruth Chemutai (3000 Metres Steeplechase), Loice Chekwemoi (5000 Metres), Sarah Chelangat & Joy Cheptoyek (5000 Metres / 10000 Metres), Rebecca Chelangat (10000 Metres), Stella Chesang, Mercyline Chelangat, Juliet Chekwel (Marathon)

MEN: Tom Dradriga (800 Metres), Leonard Chemutai (3000 Metres Steeplechase), Herbert Kibet, Dan Kibet & Oscar Chelimo (5000 Metres), Abel Chelangat, Stephen Kissa, Solomon Mutai, Victor Kiplangat (Marathon)

UGANDA’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP MEDALS

Athens 1997: Davis Kamoga (Silver, 400m)

Helsinki 2005: Dorcus Inzikuru (Gold, 3000m SC)

Osaka 2007: Moses Kipsiro (Bronze, 5000m)

Moscow 2013: Stephen Kiprotich (Gold, Marathon)

Beijing 2015: Solomon Mutai (Bronze, Marathon)

London 2017: Joshua Cheptegei (Silver, 10000m)

Doha 2019: Halimah Nakaayi (Gold, 800m)

Doha 2019: Joshua Cheptegei (Gold, 10000m)

Eugene 2022: Joshua Cheptegei (Gold, 10000m)

Eugene 2022: Jacob Kiplimo (Bronze, 10000m)

Eugene 2022: Oscar Chelimo (Bronze, 5000m)

Budapest 2023: Joshua Cheptegei (Gold, 10000m)

Budapest 2023: Victor Kiplangat (Gold, Marathon)