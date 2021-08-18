Teenage runners carry Olympics vibes to U20s

By Allan Darren Kyeyune More by this Author

Uganda spent the greater part of last week celebrating her four medals from the Tokyo Olympics - the best performance by the East African nation in the Games’ history.

All that silverware won by Joshua Cheptegei (two), Peruth Chemutai and Jacob Kiplimo came from athletics.

Focus shift

But the focus for Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) and the entire fraternity now shifts to the biennial World U20 Athletics Championships which get underway at the Kasarani Stadium here in Nairobi today.

This championship is a year late because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, some countries like Great Britain pulled out two months ago after flagging Kenya as a high risk country for Covid-19.

Other nations like Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Switzerland and USA pulled out on grounds of terrorism threats.



Where the future lives

However, Uganda is among the 110 countries set to feature with a team of 10 runners comprising eight males and two females.

Prisca Chesang, who raced in the 5000m Heat 1 at the Tokyo Olympics, is Uganda’s biggest medal prospect over the 3000m and 5000m.

“The team is well prepared,” said Team Uganda coach Moses Asonya. “We feel at home Nairobi being near home.”

This is the athletics stage where the future lives. Legend Usain Bolt, Ethiopian Genzebe Dibaba, pole vault world record holder Swede Armand Duplantis, India’s javelin sensation Neeraj Chopra and high jump great Croat Blanka Vlašić among others, all started here.

Well of success

And Uganda has won a medal at each of the last three editions. Could one guess by who? It’s the three medallists from Tokyo.

Cheptegei won 10000m gold at Eugene 2014 while Kiplimo bagged 10000m bronze at Bydgoszcz 2016. At the Tampere 2018 edition, Kiplimo and Chemutai each scooped silver in the 10000m and 3000m steeplechase respectively.

Since its inception at Athens 1986, Uganda has won a total 13 medals in 17 editions and ranked 33rd overall.

Eyes on Yeko

To increase that tally, the pair of Dismas Yeko and Dan Kibet will go first on the blue tartan in the men’s 3000m final this afternoon.

Ethiopian Tadese Worku, who posted 7:34.74 in July, is the favourite for gold in this new event. He will be challenged by Kenyan pair of Benard Yegon and Daniel Kinyanjui as well as Moroccan Yassine Laarj and Slovenian Vid Botolin.

But, national junior cross-country champion Yeko, who is managed by Julie Mahmoud from High Altitude Training (HAT) of Arizona, is also fancied.

He posted 8:06.03 while winning the race at the 6th UAF Trials on April 24. Kibet, tutored by Cheptegei and Chemutai’s coach Addy Ruiter, posted 8:06.12 in fourth in that race. “A top five result will be great,” Ruiter said of Kibet.

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

UGANDANS IN ACTION

5.45pm: Dismas Yeko, Daniel Kibet

(Men’s 3000m Final)

UGANDA’S MEDAL RECORD

GOLD (4): Joshua Cheptegei

(10,000m), Boniface Kiprop

(10,000m), Julius Achon (1500m),

Dorcus Inzikuru (5000m)

SILVER (3): Benjamin Kiplagat

(3000m steeplechase), Jacob

Kiplimo (10000m), Peruth Chemutai

(3000m Steeplechase)

BRONZE (6): Jacob Araptany

(3000m steeplechase), Annet

Negesa (800m), Abraham

Chepkirwok (800m), Paskwar Owor

(800m), Francis Ogola (400m), and

Jacob Kiplimo (10000m)

TEAM UGANDA

ATHLETES: Scarlet Chebet (5000m), Prisca Chesang (3000m & 5000m), Tarsis Orogot (200m), Peter Maru (1500m), Dismas Yeko (3000m), Dan Kibet (3000m), Ndiwa Toroitich and Leonard Chemutai (3000m Steeplechase), Rodgers Kibet and Martin Kiprotich (5000m)

OFFICIALS: Charles Mukiibi (Coach), Moses Asonya (Coach), Suzan Laker (Chaperon), Peter Chelengat (Manager)