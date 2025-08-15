Teenager Cherop out for lessons in Poland

By the end of next week, all entries will be filled up for the Tokyo World Athletics Championships.

The road to Japan closes and youngster Charity Cherop is hoping for a bow at the global stage of elite running.

Only last August, Cherop was rising with a bronze medal in the women’s 5000 metres final during the World Athletics U20 Championships in Lima, Peru.

Having finished fourth with 3640 collated points on the global World Athletics Cross-country Tour, she missed the available three slots into the women’s 10000 metres final at the Tokyo Worlds.

However, that pushed her high in the quest for a slot via global ranking format, notwithstanding her season best time of 15 minutes and 6.84 seconds over the 5000 metres even though the qualifying standard is 14:50.00.

While Cherop awaits a confirmation slot to Tokyo, the 18-year-old is focused on individual improvements when she lines-up in the women’s 3000 metres race during the Silesia Diamond League (DL) Meeting in Chorzów, Poland on Saturday.

This will be her first time to compete in a race over the distance. “She is running her own race. Goal: to get experience at the highest level,” said her coach Addy Ruiter.

“Good, but it was a long season for her that started already in March,” Ruiter said of Cherop’s shape.

At the Stadion Śląski, Cherop will make her DL bow and she will have a lot to learn. She will be in a quite experienced field bringing together a class from the lower 1500 metres and then from the 5000 metres’ grade too.

The lead name is Kenyan Faith Kipyegon who this year, has rewritten her own 1500 metres world record (WR) to 3:48.68 as well as the mile WR to 4:06.91.

SILESIA DIAMOND LEAGUE

UGANDAN IN ACTION - SATURDAY

Charity Cherop (Women’s 3000 Metres)