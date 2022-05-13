Teenager Kibet targets Oregon ticket in Doha

Dan Kibet has surely developed much faster, better than the eighth place he got in the 3000m final during the World U20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya last August.

Tonight, the 18-year-old will take a big shot at qualifying for the Oregon World Championships when he lines up for the 5000m race at the Doha Diamond League (DL) in Qatar.

“This race is scheduled after the main program. His goal is the entry standard of 13.13.50 (for Oregon),” said his coach Addy Ruiter.

Kibet trains with the likes of Joshua Cheptegei, Peruth Chemutai, Stephen Kissa, and Victor Kiplangat among others at the Global Sports Communication camp in Kapchorwa.

New personal record

After Nairobi, Kibet came fourth in the junior men’s 8km race at the National Cross-country Championships in Tororo back in February.

And on March 26, Kibet posted a new 5000m personal best of 13:46.06 to qualify for the World U20 Championships set to be held from August 2-7 in Cali, Colombia.