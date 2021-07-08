Third gong for Namutebi at Real Stars Monthly Awards

By George Katongole More by this Author

For the third time in 21 months, swimmer Kirabo Namutebi has ascended to the podium to pick a ForteBet Real Stars Award. She becomes the first personality to achieve that feat in the three-year history of the monthly awards that recognise outstanding athletes.

Namutebi, who was represented by her mother Hadijah Namanda during the scientific event held at Route 256 in Lugogo yesterday, is part of Team Uganda to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after being selected with Ambala Atuhaire on a universality ticket.

The awards ceremony also recognised Bul forward Joseph Ssemujju, hockey player Richard Ssemwogerere and rally ace Duncan Mubiru, who is leading the national rally championship standings.

Namanda, who was gratified with the recognition, told the media that Namutebi goes to Tokyo with her head high.

Best foot forward

She is mentally set because she does not fear competition. She’s going to put her best foot forward in the Olympics and I believe the best is yet to come. She is still a work in progress but I am happy our efforts are coming into fruition.

Namutebi first scooped the ForteBet Real Stars awards in September 2019 after a stellar performance in Africa Junior Championships where she won. In February 2020, she was also on top after the Southern Africa championships in Gaborone, Botswana. “You might not get to reward everyone but when you reward some of them, it ends up motivating others,” Namanda added.

Namutebi is in Kazan, Russia where she is pursuing a 2020/21 Fina scholarship. The scholarships offer technical support to swimmers close to hitting qualification times for Fina’s prime events and the Olympics.

Namanda explains that the athletes have been exposed to the most conducive training conditions.

“They don’t have to divide their time between school, homework, swimming and all that kind of thing. All they have to do is wake up, swim, check their bodies to see if they are ready, and try to acclimatize in the oxygen chamber. They are in a place that is actually ideal for any swimmer thinking of going professional” she noted.

Winning mentality

During the camp, Namutebi attended qualifiers in Croatia where she was ninth overall in the 100m freestyle and fourth in the juniors. In freestyle, she was fourth overall while scooping silver in the juniors.

“Our target is to beat the personal best. She has the national record in the 50 metres freestyle. The target is to get a time under 26 seconds, the best time in Uganda. Ultimately, she is looking forward to performing better than that. For Paris 2024 and Birmingham 2022, we want to qualify on merit,” Namanda says.

Ssemujju, who is a free agent after his one-year contract at Bul expired, was recognised for his two goals in two games taking his tally to 11 goals this season.

“This is the best news since the season was cut short. I am happy for the award,” Ssemujju, who joined Bul from SC Villa after a stint at Vipers, says.

Mubiru aka Kikankane, who is top of the National Rally Championship said the award will spur him to emerge champion. He was also a finisher in the Safari Rally, Kenya.

“I will surely have to go back to the Safari Rally but my plan is to get a better car. Otherwise, with our cars, we can only participate,” Mubiru said.

Fortebet real star June award winners

Soccer:

Joseph Ssemujju

Hockey:

Richard Ssemwogerere

Swimming:

Kirabo Namutebi

Rally:

Duncan Mubiru

