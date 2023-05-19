Three qualify for World Championships

Uganda could send a record number of participants to the World Para Athletics Championships after three qualified for the 2023 edition due in Paris, in July.

Fred Masisa was the last to join 2017 world champion David Emong and Peace Oroma, who already qualified from the African Grand Prix in Marrakech, Morocco in March.

According to the official results by the Uganda Athletics Federation from the Sixth National Trials at Namboole last week, Masisa finished the 100m third in 12.2sec, which was behind the qualifying mark of 11.90sec for T11 100m in Paris.

But Masisa made amends by finishing second in the 400m with 56.3sec, enough to qualify for the T11 400m in Paris.

Masisa did not travel to Marrakech, but Coach Jameson Ssenkungu had always believed his current time was promising to take him to the Worlds.

Richard Ocira, who failed at the 1500m and 800m T54 in Marrakech hoped for better fortunes in Namboole but he and two other wheelchair racers Charles Okwang, and Brian Mugabe failed to qualify in the 100m and the 1500m.

By making it to the Worlds, Emong, Oroma, and Masisa will improve their qualifying chances of qualifying for the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games and test themselves at the venue that will also host the Games.

Meanwhile, other para-athletes, including many doing field events are still hoping to qualify for the inaugural Africa Paralympic Games d;ue in Accra, Ghana in September.