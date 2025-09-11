Tokyo calling for elite athletes

TOKYO, JAPAN. It is almost a decade since Jamaican Usain Bolt last competed actively in sprinting. Arguably one of the greatest sportsmen of the 21st century, Bolt elevated athletics.

He was so exceptional at the peak of his powers when he produced and refined sprint world records (WRs) over the 100 metres to 9.58 seconds and the 200 metres at 19.19 seconds.

The argument still goes on that, perhaps, not in our lifetime, will another man or men come and break these WRs.

Bolt is back

Over the next 10 days, Bolt will be in Tokyo, Japan at the World Athletics Championships for the first time since the London 2017 edition in England.

The 39-year-old will not compete but make a special appearance and also watch selected evening sessions of the Tokyo Worlds at the Japan National Stadium.

Bolt is also set to promote the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championships which come up in Budapest, Hungary next year.

“Usain transcends athletics,” World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said this week of the man who boasts of 19 senior global titles - highlighted by his dominance at the Beijing 2008 Olympics, Berlin 2009 World Championships and the London 2012 Olympics.

“He continues to elevate the profile of the sport and inspire athletes around the globe, proving what is possible - on and off the field of play. As we look forward - developing new ways to showcase the sport and discovering new stars - it is important to also look back and recognise the trailblazers who have paved the way and captured the imaginations of generations of athletics fans.”

Hello from Tokyo

The biennial World Athletics Championships are back in Asia for the first time in 12 years. Chinese capital Beijing staged this championship in 2015 and unlike before Kenya topped the medal table.

They collected seven gold medals, joint-level with Jamaica but they were better with six silver medals. Kenya stunned the world with gold from David Rudisha in the 800 metres, Asbel Kiprop over the 1500 metres, Ezekiel Kemboi over the 3000 metres steeplechase, Vivian Cheruiyot in 10000 metres and Hyvin Jepkemoi over the steeplechase too.

The most memorable of them all was Julius Yego’s javelin victory and the late Nicholas Bett’s 400 metres hurdles triumph.

The USA has topped the medal standings at every other Worlds edition stretching back to the Paris 2003 edition in France.

Japan is set to become the third country to host the Worlds thrice as Tokyo first staged in 1991 and Osaka got its chance in 2007.

Tough weather

The Tokyo Worlds are however threatened by the risk of heat conditions to the athletes and owing to this organizers have adjusted the start time for road events on the opening three days by 30 minutes earlier than scheduled.

This covers the women’s and men’s marathon finals in the early hours of tomorrow and Monday.

“The start time for the road events had originally been set at 08:00am in consideration of climate conditions, operational aspects, and maximising spectator attendance. However, despite the World Championships being scheduled for mid-September when temperatures were expected to be lower than during the summer in Tokyo, levels this year have remained at those of mid-summer,” read part of a statement by World Athletics.

The in-stadium competition start times on each of the three days are not affected but at the previous Worlds’ edition in Budapest two years ago, some sessions were affected by extreme temperatures.

Lights on Duplantis, Kipyegon

Since Bolt went into retirement in 2017, global athletics hasn’t had one standout face. Instead, many have come and gone.

In Tokyo, Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis and Kenyan runner Faith Kipyegon are set to carry the headlines.

At 31, Kipyegon boasts of three Olympic and three world titles over the 1500 metres distance and she is unbeaten in the event over the past four years.

In July, Kipyegon rewrote history with a new WR mark of three minutes and 48.68 seconds during the Eugene leg of the Wanda Diamond League in the USA.

Indeed eyes are on Kipyegon because she this year narrowly missed the 1000 metres WR, ran the fastest time over the mile of 4:06.42 and she also came within five seconds of the 3000 metres WR time of 8:06.11 set by Chinese Wang Junxia some 32 years ago.

Meanwhile Duplantis has done it all in the pole vault. He is definitely one to watch after he has thrice lowered his pole vault WR mark to 6.29 metres.

The 25 year-old is also unbeaten in 35 competitions stretching over two years and in 2025, Duplantis has leaped over six metres on 13 out of 15 attempts.

Duplantis continues to dwarf every challenger including Greece’s Emmanouil Karalis, who is born to a Ugandan mother. Karalis is rated second in the rankings ahead of two-time world champion American Sam Kendricks.

Missing stars

Olympic 200 metres champion Gabby Thomas out with an Achilles injury. Three-time reigning world 10000 metres champion Ugandan Joshua Cheptegei is one of the big names set to miss out.

After conquering the 10000 metres Olympic title in Paris last year, Cheptegei switched his career to marathon.

NCS assistant general secretary (technical) Milton Chebet hands over the national flag to Team Uganda captain Victor Kiplangat at Lugogo ahead of the Tokyo World Athletics Championships beginning Saturday in Japan. PHOTO/DARREN ALLAN KYEYUNE

While he is set to feature at the Amsterdam Marathon in the Netherlands on October 19, his compatriot Jacob Kiplimo, who reclaimed the 21km WR in February, will also run at the Chicago Marathon in Illinois, USA on October 12.

It simply means there will be a new world champion over the 25-lap race with eyes on the Ethiopian trio of world leader Biniam Mehary, 2021 Olympic champion Selemon Barega and Berihu Aregawi, who got silver behind Cheptegei in Paris.

Sprints battle

Sprints powerhouses USA and Jamaica were stunned last year when Julian Alfred from St Lucia pocketed the women’s Olympic title over the 100 metres and a silver over the 200 metres in Paris.

Alfred will create divided attention in Tokyo over the sprints. American Sha’Carri Richardson bids to retain her world 100 metres title but she has not broken 11 seconds this year and was beaten at the U.S Trials.

Instead, U.S champion Melissa Jefferson-Wooden is fancied as well as new Jamaican sensation Tina Clayton.

Five-time world 100 metres queen Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is now 38 and will run her last Worlds while the other Jamaican Shericka Jackson aims to defend her world 200 metres title.

With Thomas out, Jefferson-Wooden still leads the American charge in the 200 metres with Brittany Brown and Anavia Battle.

In the 4x100 metres relay, Fraser-Pryce and Jackson are backed up from the rising Clayton twins Tina and Tia whereas Americans Tamara Clark and Jenna Prandini boast of experience.

Who stops Lyles?

Just like Alfred, Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo reacted to the death of his mother by winning the 200 metres Olympic gold before pushing the country to a silver medal in the 4x400 metres relay in Paris.

Unlike Richardson, the weight for American Noah Lyles to defend his 100 metres title is heavier. He faces a big threat from Jamaican Kishane Thompson who is the fastest in 2025 with 9.75 seconds.

Another Jamaican, Oblique Seville, who beat Lyles in London some weeks ago, and American Kenny Bednarek are gunning for the podium. South African Akani Simbine can't be overlooked either.

Gout among prodigies

Over the 200 metres, Tebogo’s main challenger will be Bednarek and a chance for the bronze medal could go to Jamaican Bryan Levell, Australia’s cherished teenager Gout Gout, Dominican Republic’s Alexander Ogando and Great Britain’s Zharnel Hughes.

Meanwhile, WR-holder American Ryan Crouser’s shot put battle with fellow Americans Joe Kovacs and Josh Awotunde as well as New Zealander Tom Walsh and world leader Italian Leonardo Fabbri is another to watch.

L_R Knight Aciru, Otuchet Shida Leni, Tom Dradriga at presser on Friday. PHOTO/DARREN ALLAN KYEYUNE

The same can be said about the trio of Kenyan-born Bahraini Winfred Yavi Mutile, Uganda’s Peruth Chemutai and in-form Kenyan Faith Cherotich over the women’s steeplechase.

Like the 17-year-old Gout, several other youngsters are expected to enjoy the limelight such as American Cooper Lutkenhaus in the 800 metres, Dutch Niels Laros over the 1500 metres, Ukrainian high jumper Oleh Doroshchuk, Cuban triple jumper Leyanis Perez and Swiss Audrey Werro in 800 metres.

TOKYO WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

TEAM UGANDA SCHEDULE

DAY 1: SATURDAY, SEPT 13

12:05pm: Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Heats (Leonard Chemutai)

1:50pm: Women’s 1500m Heats (Knight Aciru)

3:30pm: Women’s 10000m Final (Sarah Chelangat, Joy Cheptoyek, Rebecca Chelangat)

DAY 2: TOMORROW, SEPT 14

1:30am: Women’s Marathon Final (Stella Chesang, Mercyline Chelangat, Juliet Chekwel)

7.25am: Women’s 400m Round 1 (Shida Leni)

3:05pm: Women’s 1500m Semi-final Heats

3:30pm: Men’s 10000m Final (Dan Kibet, Oscar Chelimo)

TOKYO WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

NOTE BOOK

Host city: Tokyo

Country: Japan

Motto: Every Second, Sugoi

Organizers: World Athletics, JAAF (Japan Athletics)

Edition: 20th

Nations: 198

Athletes: 2202

Events: 49

Dates: September 13-21, 2025

Opening by: Fumihito, Crown Prince of Japan

Closing by: World Athletics President Sebastian Coe