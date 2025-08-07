Tokyo clock ticks for Leni

Ugandan sprinter Shida Leni is camping in Europe as she pushes to make a last dash and secure a slot at the Tokyo World Athletics Championships due next month.

Leni is counting her last chances to beat the qualifying standard of 50.75 seconds before the qualification window closes on August 24. It first opened on August 1.

On Wednesday, she gained confidence with a victory over the lap distance at the Maniak Memorial Meeting in Poland in a time of 52.21 seconds.

The victory got her coach Kevin O’Connor over the moon as she had “destroyed a talented multinational field.”

Leni closed 19 micro-seconds ahead of Burkina Faso’s Sibiri Sita while Polish Aleksandra Formella was third in 52.42.

However, Leni’s season best time over the distance this season is 50.93 - a national record - which she posted via second place at the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi, Kenya on May 31.

According to O’Connor, Leni will attempt again the Tokyo standard in Poland today. She hopes to qualify for a second Worlds after featuring at the Doha 2019 edition in Qatar.

The quota slots for the women’s 400 metres in Tokyo are 48 and with a small window on offer for the highly ranked competitors.

Leni is currently ranked 50th globally with a score of 1201, according to World Athletics. The 31-year-old has won eight 400-metre races this year.

MANIAK MEMORIAL MEETING

WOMEN’S 400 METRES RESULT

1 Shida Leni (UGA) 52.21

2 Sibiri Sita (BKF) 52.40

3 Aleksandra Formella (POL) 52.42