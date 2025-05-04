Tokyo or Berlin for Kiplimo?

Jacob Kiplimo’s impressive 42km debut is still the talk in many spaces of the global athletics arena.

His second-place finish at the London Marathon on Sunday marked the best race ever by a Ugandan over the distance.

The London Marathon is rated among the seven most high-profile events called the World Marathon Majors (WMM).

Just a handful of Ugandans have run these events; Stephen Kiprotich, Jackson Kiprop, Harbert Okuti, Stephen Kissa, Victor Kiplangat, and then Kiplimo and Stella Chesang on Sunday.

The WMM pull together the fastest performers. Kiplimo embraced and ran the fastest time by a Ugandan at any of these events, and he broke the national record by 71 seconds.

“Till you don’t run 42.195km, you can’t say that. Today I did it so now I can use this word (while) talking about me,” Kiplimo spoke after his race.

"I knew that it wouldn’t have been easy, I knew that the London Marathon always has the strongest field where everyone wants to win but to be the best you have to run with the best there’s no easy way out,” Kiplimo stated.

His finish behind winner Kenyan Sabastian Sawe was highly respectable. Kiplimo finished ahead of defending champion Alexander Mutiso, four-time winner, Olympic champion Ethiopian Tamirat Tola and former world record (WR) holder Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge, all on his 42km debut.

The current marathon WR mark was set by the late Kelvin Kiptum, who posted 2:00:35 at the 2023 Chicago Marathon in the USA.

Having broken all WRs at the 15km and the 21km stage and then added to a memorable 42km debut, Kiplimo re-ignited debate about becoming the first man to ever run a marathon under two hours.

Due to his elegance on the road which comprises two half-marathon WRs, three World Athletics Cross-country titles and a global 21km title, Kiplimo can definitely beat those odds.

And because of such, therein comes another debate. Many have argued that Kiplimo has engaged marathon gears early, at the age of 24. That's notwithstanding the fact that he broke out aged 15 before the 2016 Rio Olympics in Brazil.

Normally, elite long-distance runners cross to the marathon from track late into their careers, at 27 or commonly 28. Of course, some fine road runners switch earlier.

To most, there is desire that Kiplimo could still have done more on track, especially in the aftermath of the departure of three-time reigning world 10000-metre champion Joshua Cheptegei.

Based on history, very few individuals return to compete on track after their first marathon. Of course, Dutch Sifan Hassan has demystified that, even competing over the 5000 metres and 10000 metres on track before winning the marathon Olympic title at the Paris Games in France last August.

Why go far away? Even Cheptegei, after a tough 42km debut via the 37th place of the Valencia Marathon in Spain on December 3, 2023, bounced back to win the 25-lap Olympic title in Paris eight months later.

Hence, what is next for Kiplimo? Neither the runner nor his Italian management Rosa Associati have spoken clearly about it. “I think the management has been in plan on how he can progress to that area of the marathon,” Kiplimo’s coach Peter Chelangat told this paper in a recent chat.

That fast marathon debut opened up an array of opportunities for Kiplimo. He beat the qualifying standard of 2:06:30 to the Tokyo World Athletics Championships whose marathon final is due September 15.

Kiplimo, Cheptegei and Kissa have all qualified and reigning world marathon champion Victor Kiplangat earns a slot in Tokyo via wildcard.

Should the quartet choose Tokyo, that will be the second time that Uganda has made four entries at the event; just like the Beijing Worlds in China where defending champion Kiprotich, Kiprop, Solomon Mutai and Abraham Kiplimo all raced. Mutai won bronze.

However, due to his desire and proficiency on the road, Kiplimo appears to be a top candidate for the next WMM events like the Berlin Marathon in the Germany capital on September 21 or the Chicago do in Illinois on October 12.

The marathon WR is often broken at these two events and if Kiplimo makes way that end, it implies he will not even compete at any race in Tokyo.

Actually, Kiplimo has only raced twice at the World Athletics Championships; 5000-metre Heats at the London 2017 edition in England and a 10000-metre bronze medal at the Oregon 2022 edition in the USA.

Kiplimo had a muscular problem before Doha 2019 Worlds in Qatar, just weeks after winning the Great Manchester Run in England.

Two years ago, Kiplimo also pulled out of the Budapest 2023 Worlds because of a hamstring problem.

For a clearer picture, the 2021 Olympic 10000-metre bronze medalist Kiplimo has just thrice on track in his last 13 competitive races, stretching back to October 2023.

He was even disappointed with eighth place in the 10000-metre Olympic final, his last track race. So Sydney (Marathon due August 31) or Berlin or Chicago?

Or a consideration for either track or marathon in Tokyo? Kiplimo can also qualify for track duty at the Tokyo Worlds should he run a 10km race or a 10000-metre event under 27 minutes before the end of August 24.

2025 LONDON MARATHON

ELITE MEN’S RESULT

1 Sabastian Sawe (KEN) 2:02:27

2 Jacob Kiplimo (UGA) 2:03:37

3 Alexander Mutiso (KEN) 2:04:20

ELITE WOMEN’S RESULT

1 Tigst Assefa (ETH) 2:15:50

2 Joyciline Jepkosgei (KEN) 2:18:43

3 Sifan Hassan (NED) 2:18:59

6 Stella Chesang (UGA) 2:22:42

2025 RABAT MARATHON

MEN’S RESULT

1 Abel Chelangat (UGA) 2:09:25

2 Soufiyan Bouqantar (MAR) 2:09:50

3 Yasin Haji Hayato (ETH) 2:09:52

2025 WORLD MARATHON MAJORS

RACES’ SCHEDULE

Mar 2: Tokyo Marathon (Joshua Cheptegei, Stephen Kissa)

Apr 21: Boston Marathon (Victor Kiplangat)

Apr 27: London Marathon (Jacob Kiplimo, Stella Chesang)

Aug 31: Sydney Marathon

Sept 21: Berlin Marathon

Oct 12: Chicago Marathon

Nov 2: New York City Marathon

TOKYO WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Sept 14: Men’s 10000 Metres Final (Tokyo)

Sept 15: Men’s Marathon Final (Tokyo)

ROAD TO TOKYO 2025 WORLD CHAMPS - UGANDAN MARATHONERS

MEN’S QUALIFICATION

1 Jacob Kiplimo (London Marathon, 2nd, 2:03:37, Apr 27, 2025)

2 Joshua Cheptegei (Tokyo Marathon, 9th, 2:05:59, Mar 2, 2024)

3 Stephen Kissa (Osaka Marathon, 2nd, 2:06:22, Feb 25, 2024)

4 Victor Kiplangat (Wild Card Entry as Reigning World Champion)

Entry Standard: 2:06:30, Qualifying window: Nov 5, 2023 - May 4, 2025

WOMEN’S QUALIFICATION

1 Stella Chesang (Valencia Marathon, 2nd, 2:18:26 on Dec 1, 2024)

Entry Standard: 2:23:30, Qualifying window: Nov 5, 2023 - May 4, 2025

KIPLIMO AT A GLANCE

Date of birth: November 14, 2000

Major events: 5000m, 10000m, Half-Marathon, Marathon

Coach: Iacorpo Brasi, Peter Chelangat

Personal Bests: 12:40.96 (5000m), 26:33.93 (10000m), 56:42 (21km), 2:03:37 (Marathon)

Manager: Federico Rosa

Management: Rosa Associati

KIPLIMO IN 2025

Apr 27, 2025: London Marathon (2nd, 2:03:37)

Feb 16, 2025: Barcelona Half-Marathon (1st, 56:42)

KIPLIMO IN 2024

Dec 31, 2024: NN San Silvestre 10K (2nd, 26:32)

Nov 17, 2024: NN Zevenheuvelenloop (1st, 40:42)

Sept 15, 2024: Copenhagen Half-Marathon (2nd, 58:09)

Aug 2, 2024: Paris Olympics, 10000m (8th, 26:46.39)

May 30, 2024: Oslo DL, 5000m (3rd, 12:40.96)

May 17, 2024: LA Grand Prix, 5000m (4th, 12:52.91)

Mar 30, 2024: World Cross-country (1st, 28:09)

Feb 10, 2024: National Cross-country (1st, 29:04)

Jan 14, 2024: Valencia 10K Ibercaja (1st, 26:48)

KIPLIMO’S 21KM CAREER

Feb 16, 2025: Barcelona Half-Marathon (1st, 56:42)

Sept 15, 2024: Copenhagen Half-Marathon (2nd, 57:31)

Mar 18, 2023: New York Half-Marathon (1st, 61:31)

Sept 11, 2022: Great North Run (1st, 59:33)

Feb 19, 2022: Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon (1st, 57:56)

Nov 21, 2021: Lisbon Half-Marathon (1st, 57:31)

Dec 6, 2020: Valencia Half-Marathon (2nd, 57:37)

Oct 17, 2020: World Half-Marathon (1st, 58:49)

Nov 24, 2019: Kampala Half-Marathon (1st, 61:53)

UGANDA’S FASTEST MARATHONERS

BEST TIME BY ATHLETE

2:03:37 by Jacob Kiplimo at London Marathon on Apr 27, 2025

2:04:48 by Stephen Kissa at Hamburg Marathon on Apr 24, 2022

2:05:09 by Victor Kiplangat at Hamburg Marathon on Apr 24, 2022

2:05:12 by Filex Chemongesi at Toronto Marathon on Oct 20, 2019

2:05:59 by Joshua Cheptegei at Tokyo Marathon on Mar 2, 2025