Toyota machines lead way in Mt. Rwenzori Marathon

As the Tusker Lite Mt. Rwenzori Marathon draws closer, preparations are in high gear.

The marathon, slated for August 24 in Kasese, will be in its third edition, with runners expected to come from as many as 30 countries and ahead of the event, the marathon has announced that Toyota by CFAO will serve as the official mobility partner.

Toyota by CFAO will provide the Hybrid Electric lead cars for the 42km and 21km race routes.

In a press conference held at Toyota by CFAO Showroom on First Street, Jinja Road, Wednesday morning, Isaac Tegule, the Marketing Manager of CFAO Mobility, said: “As CFAO Mobility, we are proud to support an event that fosters community engagement and development while promoting talent discovery.”

The Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid Electric and Toyota Rav4 Hybrid Electric SUVs will be used to lead the way for the runners in Kasese.

Tegule added: “This year, by providing Hybrid Electric vehicles as lead cars, we highlight Toyota’s dedication to sustainability and innovation. Our commitment ensures the marathon benefits from the highest standards of reliability and efficiency.”

The two selected lead cars blend style, comfort, and versatility with eco-friendly hybrid technology. They are self-charging Hybrid Electric Vehicles that enhance efficiency by combining an electric motor with a gasoline engine, reducing emissions and minimizing environmental impact while providing a top-notch driving experience.

Amos Wekesa, the Team Lead of the Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon, expressed his enthusiasm for the continued collaboration, stating: "We're excited to have Toyota by CFAO back as our marathon mobility partner. Their support means the world to us and makes a huge difference. With their Hybrid Electric cars leading the way, we look forward to another successful event this year."

In a bid to emphasize the importance of the hybrid vehicles to the environment, Toyota by CFAO will camp in Kasese to educate the people there about the cars’ advantages.

“We will be on ground to sensitize about hybrid electric technology, clean driving to make sure we have more empowered road users,” Tegule said.

In March this year, the Rwenzori Marathon got certification from the World Athletics Federation, allowing top runners from across the globe to qualify for major events.

This year’s edition being the first since the certification, it is expected that the event will draw elite runners.

Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon

Date: August 25, 2024

Venue: Kasese