Tricky ties for VEK as league takes shape

KAMPALA- You blink, you tumble. If in doubt, ask UPDF – who have somersaulted down the table. That’s the StarTimes Uganda Premier League season like no other as games come fast.

The most eagerly awaited tie this afternoon has KCCA making a brief sojourn to Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium to face Wakiso Giants.

Spurred by a morale boosting 5-0 victory over Myda on Saturday, Mike Mutebi’s side are eager to make up on lost ground.

Douglas Bamweyana’s Purple Sharks have the resources to match KCCA pound for pound but have inexplicably struggled for results. With seven draws from eight matches, they have earned the moniker of ‘Draw Kings.’

“Victory will be hard because we’re playing a good team but we’ve to try and win,” Bamweyana said.

KCCA’s Mutebi is aware of the hosts’ dilemma and is ready to exploit it.

“They have been drawing not that they have not been playing well but not taken their chances,” he said.

“It is going to be hard for us but having scored five goals (against Myda) we can think of victory.”

KCCA prevailed 1-0 in the only league meeting between the two clubs.

“We have to work on our defence because we have conceded cheap goals and Charles Lukwago (goalkeeper) has been responsible for most of the defensive lapses,” Mutebi said.

Vipers unfazed, FC fired up

Table leaders Vipers welcome Bul to Kitende with an urgent need to put to bed last week’s officiating fiasco.

“The team did an excellent job and displayed an unrelenting character in the previous win. We need to keep focused and calm because the going is only getting tougher,” Vipers coach Fred Kajoba said.

Athur Kyesimira’s Bul will be wary of Vipers attacking force led by Ibrahim Orit and Yunus Ssentamu.

Express’ 4-0 win at Bul has portrayed Wasswa Bbosa’s side as improved travellers and they will be eager to prove so against abject Myda in Malaba.

“I told you that I’m returning to Express to take it to the continent,” Express defender Murushid Juuko said after of his joint-second club.

Uganda Premier League

TODAY | LIVE ON SANYUKA TV

Kyetume vs. Bright Stars 3pm

Busoga Utd vs. SC Villa 4pm

Myda vs. Express 4pm

Vipers vs. Bul 4pm

Wakiso Giants vs. KCCA 4pm

