Uganda's Chemutai settles for silver as Bahrain's Yavi smashes women's 3,000m Steeplechase Olympic gold

Defending champion Peruth Chemutai bagged silver but fell short of completing a historic fit on Tuesday after she finished behind Bahrain’s Kenyan born Winfred Yavi, the eventual champion who smashed gold with an Olympic record in 8:52:76.

Chemutai, who has endured a rollercoaster since Tokyo 2020, headed onto the purple Stade de France track bidding to become the first ever Ugandan to successively defend an Olympic title.

She was favourite, having eased to the final in 9 minutes, 10.51 seconds ahead of Kenya's 2023 world bronze medalist Faith Cherotich in the opening heat.

But timing a national record of 8:53:34, Chemutai came so close yet too far in Tuesday’s star-studded women's 3,000m steeplechase final that featured the season’s leading athletes including world champion Yavi and world record holder Beatrice Chepkoech of Kenya, who fetched bronze in 8:55.15.

Peruth Chemutai of Uganda reacts after winning silver in the 3000m Steeplechase final at the Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France on August 06, 2024. PHOTO/REUTERS

As was before the race, Yavi’s victory implies that only Bahrain, Uganda, Russia and Tunisia have won the women's 3,000m steeplechase since it was added to the Olympics events at the Beijing edition in 2008.

Chemutai’s silver came amid waning hope that Uganda will by medal rank perform better than at the 2020 games. This follows the shock withdrawal of Uganda’s great Joshua Cheptegei and distance runner Jacob Kiplimo- from the men’s 5,000metres.