Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei strikes his first ever men's 10,000m Olympic gold
What you need to know:
- Winning Uganda's first medal at the Paris edition, Joshua Cheptegei took 18 seconds off Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele’s 2008 Olympic Record.
Ugandan athlete Joshua Cheptegei struck his first ever men's 10,000m Olympic gold in Paris on Friday, cementing his legacy as perhaps the country’s greatest long-distance runner of all time in a record-breaking fashion.
"I said, 'one day I want to be Olympic champion'. It is the most special day. I can’t describe the feeling. I’ve wanted this for a long time," he reacted after becoming a two-time Olympics gold winner.
The three-time world champion defeated Ethiopian Berihu Aregai (26:43:44) and American distance runner Grant Fisher (26:43:46) to win Friday’s sole track gold event in 26:43:15 as more than 75, 000 watched inside Stade de France.
Defending champion Selemon Barega had showed threatening intent, taking the lead in the opening three minutes of the race but the Kapchorwa District born world record holder would later emerge with a scorching pace in the final 600metres of the 25-lap racetrack.
Barega dropped energy and pace to finish seventh-placed, clocking 26:44.48.
Cheptegei’s teammates Jacob Kiplimo and Martin Kiprotich failed to storm the podium spots, having finished 8th in 26:46:39 and a farther 28:20:72 for the latter, respectively.
The pool was incredibly fast, with the first 13 finishers all coming in under the previous Olympic record, that before Friday night had held true since 2008, according to the Olympics official website.
Friday was a show of revenge for Cheptegei who bagged Olympic silver in 27:43:63 behind Barega, who won the crown in 27:43:22.
"When I took silver in Tokyo, I was so disappointed. I just wanted to win the 10,000m. My collection for this run is really complete. I'm so excited," Cheptegei told journalists after his win on Friday.
In 2023, Cheptegei became the fourth man in history to win three successive world 10,000m titles after overcoming completion from Kenyan silver winner Daniel Ebenyo, who finished ahead of bronze winning Barega during the race in Budapest.