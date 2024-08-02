Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei strikes his first ever men's 10,000m Olympic gold

Ugandan athlete Joshua Cheptegei struck his first ever men's 10,000m Olympic gold in Paris on Friday, cementing his legacy as perhaps the country’s greatest long-distance runner of all time in a record-breaking fashion.

"I said, 'one day I want to be Olympic champion'. It is the most special day. I can’t describe the feeling. I’ve wanted this for a long time," he reacted after becoming a two-time Olympics gold winner.

Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda rings a bell as he celebrates with his national flag after winning gold in the men's 10000m of the Olympics in Paris on August 2, 2024. PHOTO/REUTERS

The three-time world champion defeated Ethiopian Berihu Aregai (26:43:44) and American distance runner Grant Fisher (26:43:46) to win Friday’s sole track gold event in 26:43:15 as more than 75, 000 watched inside Stade de France.

Defending champion Selemon Barega had showed threatening intent, taking the lead in the opening three minutes of the race but the Kapchorwa District born world record holder would later emerge with a scorching pace in the final 600metres of the 25-lap racetrack.

Selemon Barega of Ethiopia and Yomif Kejelcha of Ethiopia in action during the Olympics Men's 10,000m Final at the Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - August 02, 2024. PHOTO/REUTERS

Barega dropped energy and pace to finish seventh-placed, clocking 26:44.48.

Cheptegei’s teammates Jacob Kiplimo and Martin Kiprotich failed to storm the podium spots, having finished 8th in 26:46:39 and a farther 28:20:72 for the latter, respectively.

The pool was incredibly fast, with the first 13 finishers all coming in under the previous Olympic record, that before Friday night had held true since 2008, according to the Olympics official website.

Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda celebrates with his national flag after winning Olympic gold in the Men's 10,000m Final at Stade de France in France on August 02, 2024. PHOTO/REUTERS

Friday was a show of revenge for Cheptegei who bagged Olympic silver in 27:43:63 behind Barega, who won the crown in 27:43:22.

"When I took silver in Tokyo, I was so disappointed. I just wanted to win the 10,000m. My collection for this run is really complete. I'm so excited," Cheptegei told journalists after his win on Friday.