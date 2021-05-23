Ugandan pair seek uplift at Gateshead Diamond League

By Allan Darren Kyeyune More by this Author

By the close of 2019, Ronald Musagala had posted the third fastest time in the world over 1500m of 3:30.58 as he won the Monaco Diamond League in France. That is a national record and a personal best (PB).

But Musagala has not raced abroad since unfortunately stopping in the semifinal Heat of the 1500m at the Doha World Championships in October, 2019.

The 2018 Africa bronze medallist will look to get out of the blocks when he lines-up for the 1500m at the season opening Diamond League (DL) event in Gateshead, north east of England today.

Musagala could have had his season bow in Europe on Wednesday at the Ostrava Golden Spike in Czech Republic but his passport was delayed at the British Embassy and had to cancel some flights.

The 28-year-old faces a 16-man field that comprises European champion Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigsten, Australian Stewart McSweyn who set pace for Cheptegei during the 3000m WR attempt in Ostrava.

Like Musagala, his counterpart Winnie Nanyondo is too seeking an uplift when she lines-up for the same event.

Nanyondo came seventh over the same distance with a time of 4:08.44 in Ostrava four days ago. She is in a 15-man field that comprises of her familiar foes.

