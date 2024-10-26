Ugandans take on Nairobi for S. Chartered Marathon

The Kenyan capital, Nairobi, is the place to be this weekend as tens of thousands take on the Standard Chartered Marathon on Sunday, October 27.

By press time, no standout Ugandan elite runners were known to have entered the event, but when over 20,000 thousand participants line up for the 42km, 21km, 10km and the corporate races on Sunday, hundreds of Ugandans will be among the flock.

According to the title sponsor of the marathon, Standard Chartered Bank, this 21st edition, of which Nation Media Group is one of the sponsors, will take up a hybrid format of a satellite run in Kisumu, Kakamega and Mombasa and a physical marathon.

Like in the previous edition, the physical marathon will be run along the Southern Bypass in Nairobi with a great view of the Nairobi National Park.

“We look to host 23,000 runners from across the globe including persons with disabilities and engage 1000 volunteers,” reads a statement from Standard Chartered Bank.

“Through tree planting and reducing plastic usage, we are working to make this marathon edition the most sustainable marathon in the region.”

Winners of the 42km, men and women, will each earn about Shs56m in prize money, while 21km and 10km victors will take home Shs8.5m and Shs5.6m respectively.

Running craze

Last year alone, over 100 Ugandan upcoming elite and recreational runners participated in the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon.

With the increased interest in recreational running and health living in Uganda every passing year, that number is poised to increase in this edition.

Just this October alone, Ugandan recreation running, under the flag of Team Matooke Running Club, has had great representation at the Bank of America Chicago, Sanlam Cape Town, University of Botswana and Baystate Boston Marathons.

More are also lined up to run the TCS New York Marathon on November 3.

A good number of Ugandans who ran in the above mentioned marathons will also join their counterparts in Nairobi this weekend.

Apart from proximity and easy accessibility for Ugandans, where both road and air transport is almost seamless, the Standard Chartered Nairobi is also an attraction for those intending to qualify for the iconic 90km Comrades Marathon in South Africa.

Yours truly will also be looking to qualify for Comrades from Nairobi for the second successive year.