Ugandans write own stories in Boston

It wasn’t just Uganda’s World and Commonwealth marathon champion chasing glory on the streets of Boston.

Behind Victor Kiplangat’s much-anticipated debut, a spirited cast of everyday Ugandans - educationalists, bankers, accountants, and dreamers - were chasing something just as powerful: their limits.

After a tough 2024 in which he made the top 10 only once, Kiplangat had hoped to bounce back with a statement performance in his Boston Marathon debut.

But facing a deep field led by eventual winner Kenya’s John Korir, who clocked 2:04:45, Kiplangat settled for 13th in 2:10:13.

Personal fulfilment

While that result may not have met Kiplangat’s expectations - considering his personal best of 2:05:09 - it remains a distant dream for the group of other Ugandans who took part.

A total of eight runners from various clubs in Uganda - racing under the Team Matooke and national flags - shared the same course with Kiplangat, all in pursuit of personal fulfilment.

“Running this marathon with you - and every step we trained for together - meant the world to me,” Team Matooke president Fred Lutaaya, who clocked an impressive 3:51:07, wrote on X alongside a photo with his wife Jackie.

Jackline, the only woman in the group, conquered the 42km course in 5:19:27. “You’re my strength,” Lutaaya added, “my motivation, and the best partner I could ever ask for. I loved every mile with you.”

Inspiring trend

That’s just one of many inspiring stories from Uganda’s running community, where healthy living and pushing personal limits have gained growing traction in recent years.

Ugandan recreational runners posted a 100 percent finish rate, with Vincent Erone (3:14:30) and Robert Okudi (3:18:01) both recording Personal Bests and qualifying for next year’s Boston Marathon.

Delighted with his run, 59-year-old Okudi - head of the Education Planning Department at the Ministry of Education and Sports - credited the support from back home.

“Your virtual cheering was louder than what I was hearing on the Boston streets,” he told Gutsy Bunch, his Naalya-based running club.

The team also included long-time Team Matooke members and American diplomats Andu Debebe and Girum Fisseha, who were both running their respective sixth World Majors.

The pair, along with Okudi, are also regulars at the Comrades - a grueling 90km ultramarathon in South Africa - where Debebe will be gunning for his sixth medal this June.

Debebe, 47, finished Boston in 3:28:33, while Fisseha, 49 - who, like Lutaaya, battled injuries - clocked 4:47:55, having hardly trained in the buildup.

Renowned banker and regular runner Herman Kasekende posted 4:11:53, while Ronald Amega - affiliated with both Marco’s Running Club and Gutsy Bunch, and fast becoming a fixture at the World Majors - clocked 3:47:10.

More Ugandan recreational runners are expected at the London Marathon this weekend, where national long-distance gem Jacob Kiplimo is set to make his marathon debut.