USA top but forgettable show for Uganda

TOKYO, JAPAN. Team Uganda made a low key bow out of Japanese capital Tokyo yesterday after the country left the World Athletics Championships without a medal.

Uganda Athletics (UAt) entered a team of 21 competitors but unlike the past six editions, this time the country did not make it to the medal table topped by the USA with 26 medals comprising 16 golds.

Uganda’s medal chances were completely flushed out of the Japan National Stadium on Wednesday when prospect Peruth Chemutai hit the barrier while she led with 1000 metres left of the women’s 3000 metres steeplechase final.

Chemutai, who had won Olympic gold in Tokyo four years ago and an Olympic silver in Paris, France last year, had been the country’s biggest hope.

She is rated number three among the best runners in the water-jump event globally. And she had the country’s attention after both Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo had opted out of the trip to Tokyo pretty early.

Cheptegei, who had won three straight world titles over the 10000 metres, is now a marathoner but opted to do the 42km race at the Amsterdam Marathon in the Netherlands next month.

A week prior on October 12, Kiplimo, who holds the world half-marathon record, will run at the Chicago Marathon in Illinois, USA.

In the men’s marathon final on September 15, marathon defending champion Victor Kiplangat controlled the race for majority of the time only to lose his lead at 37km and finish a distant 15th place.

Whereas Kiplangat had handed his lead over to another Ugandan Abel Chelangat, he too lost the lead with a kilometre left and finished fifth.

A day before in Tokyo, Stella Chesang, who had arrived in Tokyo with sixth place at the London Marathon and second place at the 2024 Valencia Marathon in Spain, had gripped third place with 4km left but the heat wave blew her away and she finished 12th in the 42km final.

“Training went on well, we had a lot of hopes,” Joy Cheptoyek reacted to Uganda’s performance. “In sports, there’s time for everything. You can win today, you can lose tomorrow. We did our best,” she said.

Cheptoyek finished seventh in the women’s 10000 metres final and also was the first Ugandan to reach women’s 5000 metres final at the Worlds, finishing 15th.

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden celebrates after winning gold.

“I was feeling so tired. I had never done this before. I just advised myself to finish the race,” added Cheptoyek. Only eight African countries made it to the medal table with South Africa returning to it after eight years thanks to a bronze medal in the men’s 4 x 400 metres relay final.

Kenya emerged as Africa’s best with seven gold medals; six of them by female runners in Lillian Odira in 800 metres, Faith Kipyegon over 1500 metres, Faith Cherotich in 3000 metres steeplechase, Beatrice Chebet’s track long-distance double and Peres Jepchirchir’s marathon delight.

Emmanuel Wanyonyi won the 800 metres gold for Kenya’s first world title by a male athlete in three years. Botswana too celebrated Collen Kebinatshipi’s 400 metres title before he anchored the final to win them the 4 x 400 metres relay gold.

Tanzania was the only other African country to pocket gold with experienced Alphonce Simbu braving the humid conditions to win the marathon in a final dash inside the National Stadium.

USA dominated the sprints with Melissa Jefferson-Wooden completing a sweet 100 metres and 200 metres double and then added the 4x 100 metres relay gold.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone produced the second fastest time ever over the lap to win the 400 metres title in 47.78 seconds while Cole Hocker bounced back to a 5000 metres win and Anna Hall topped the heptathlon among other American winners.

TOKYO 2025 WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

FINAL MEDAL TABLE

1 USA 16 5 5 26

2 Kenya 7 2 2 11

T5 Botswana 2 0 1 3

T19 Tanzania 1 0 0 1

T22 Ethiopia 0 2 2 4

T27 Algeria 0 1 0 1

T27 Morocco 0 1 0 1

T27 Nigeria 0 1 0 1

T41 South Africa 0 0 1 1

TOKYO WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN’S MARATHON FINAL

12 Stella Chesang (UGA) 2:31:13

49 Mercyline Chelangat (UGA) 2:45:36

DNF Juliet Chekwel (UGA) DNF

WOMEN’S 10000M FINAL

7 Joy Cheptoyek (UGA) 31:15.03

DNF Sarah Chelangat (UGA) DNF

DNF Rebecca Chelangat (UGA) DNF

MEN’S 3000 METRES ST. HEAT 2

9 Leonard Chemutai (UGA) 8:33.24

WOMEN’S 1500 METRES HEAT 3

11 Knight Aciru (UGA) 4:09.79

MEN’S MARATHON FINAL

5 Abel Chelangat (UGA) 2:10:11

15 Victor Kiplangat (UGA) 2:11:33

DNF Stephen Kissa (UGA) DNF

DNF Solomon Mutai (UGA) DNF

WOMEN’S 400M HEAT 2

5 Leni Shida (UGA) 51.61

MEN’S 10000M FINAL

13 Dan Kibet (UGA) 29:03.22

18 Oscar Chelimo (UGA) 29:26.66

WOMEN’S 3000M ST. HEAT 1

8 Loice Chekwemoi (UGA) 9:25.34

MEN’S 800M HEAT 2

6 Tom Dradriga (UGA) 1:46.15

WOMEN’S 3000M ST. FINAL

DNF Peruth Chemutai (UGA) DNF

MEN’S 5000M HEAT 1

13 Keneth Kiprop (UGA) 13:25.15

MEN’S 5000M HEAT 2

18 Harbert Kibet (UGA) 13:52.36

WOMEN’S 800M SEMIFINAL HEAT 2

6 Halimah Nakaayi (UGA) 1:57.79

WOMEN’S 5000M FINAL

16 Joy Cheptoyek (UGA) 15:18.98

UGANDA’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP MEDALS

Athens 1997: Davis Kamoga (Silver, 400m)

Helsinki 2005: Dorcus Inzikuru (Gold, 3000m SC)

Osaka 2007: Moses Kipsiro (Bronze, 5000m)

Moscow 2013: Stephen Kiprotich (Gold, Marathon)

Beijing 2015: Solomon Mutai (Bronze, Marathon)

London 2017: Joshua Cheptegei (Silver, 10000m)

Doha 2019: Halimah Nakaayi (Gold, 800m)

Doha 2019: Joshua Cheptegei (Gold, 10000m)

Eugene 2022: Joshua Cheptegei (Gold, 10000m)

Eugene 2022: Jacob Kiplimo (Bronze, 10000m)

Eugene 2022: Oscar Chelimo (Bronze, 5000m)

Budapest 2023: Joshua Cheptegei (Gold, 10000m)