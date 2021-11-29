Uspa vote Kiplimo as November's best 

Ugandan athlete Jacob Kiplimo. PHOTO/FILE/COURTESY 

By  EMANZI NDYAMUHAKI

What you need to know:

  • The sports scribes used the AGM to vote for the best performers from the two months of October and November.

Ugandan athlete Jacob Kiplimo has been named as the Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) sports personality for the month of November. This was at the USPA Annual General Meeting that took place at Imperial Royale Hotel on November 29.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.