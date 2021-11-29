Uspa vote Kiplimo as November's best 

Ugandan athlete Jacob Kiplimo has been named as the Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) sports personality for the month of November. This was at the USPA Annual General Meeting that took place at Imperial Royale Hotel on November 29.

The sports scribes used the AGM to vote for the best performers from the two months of October and November.

Kiplimo, who broke the world record in the Lisbon Half Marathon on November 21, beat off competition from the She Cranes, rally crew of Yasin Nasser and Ali Katumba and the National Woodball team.

Kiplimo garnered 340 points while second placed She Cranes got 215.

The She Cranes won the Pent series in Namibia before finishing second in the Africa Netball Championship in South Africa.

Yasin Nasser and Ali Katumba (210)who finished second overall in the Africa Rally Championship (ARC) the National Woodball team (170) that retained the Africa Woodball championship title.

For the month of October, the Uganda U-19 Cricket Team got 295 points to beat competition from golfer Irene Nakalembe.

The team qualified for the the World Cup.

Nakalembe scored 230 points while the Uganda U12 Tennis team had 175.

Male golfer Deo Akope, who won the Nyali Safari Open Golf tournament in Kenya, got 155 points.

NILE SPECIAL-USPA AWARDS

OCTOBER

U-19 Cricket Cranes 295 votes

Irene Nakalembe 230

U12 Tennis 175

Deo Akope 155

NOVEMBER

Jacob Kiplimo 340

She Cranes 215

Yasin Nasser/Ali Katumba 210