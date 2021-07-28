Why is Taiwan not called Taiwan at the Olympics?

By AFP More by this Author

Taiwan’s star weightlifter Kuo Hsing-chun won gold at the Tokyo Olympics yesterday, but when she ascended the podium to receive her medal there was no national flag and no national anthem to greet her.

Taiwan cannot even call itself “Taiwan” at the Games. Instead, it must use the title “Chinese Taipei”, a source of considerable frustration to many Taiwanese.

Taiwan has been given a host of names at the Olympics over the years because of its peculiar international status. Despite being a self-ruled nation of 23 million people with its own borders and currency, its status remains disputed.

After the 1949 Chinese civil war ended, the losing Nationalists and their Republic of China government fled to Taiwan. Mao’s winning communist forces founded the People’s Republic of China.

Beijing’s communist leadership views the island as part of a ‘one China’ and has vowed to seize it one day. It tries to keep Taipei isolated on the world stage and balks at any use of the name Taiwan.

Why Chinese Taipei?

That was the name settled on back in 1981 with the International Olympic Committee (IOC). It was a compromise that would allow Taiwan to compete in sports without presenting itself as a sovereign nation.

Instead of Taiwan’s red and blue flag, Taiwanese athletes must compete under the ‘Plum Blossom Banner’ – a white flag that carries the Olympic rings.

A traditional flag-raising song – not Taiwan’s national anthem – is played when athletes are on the podium.

Critics say the name is humiliating, noting that other disputed places, such as Palestine, get to use their own name and flag at the Olympics.

Previous names

In 1952, both Taiwan and China were invited. Both claimed to represent China. Taiwan dropped out.

In 1956, Taiwan joined the Olympics as “Formosa-China” – Formosa (beautiful) was the name Portuguese sailors gave it in the 16th C.

Beijing boycotted the games and quit the IOC two years later. In 1960, 1964, Taiwan performed as Taiwan at the behest of the IOC.

In 1972, Taiwan took part as the Republic of China for the last time.



