Year in review: King Cheptegei, Queen Chemutai!

Big Surprise. Chemutai’s gold medal was unexpected. PHOTO/AFP

By  Allan Darren Kyeyune

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

Memorable. Chemutai, Cheptegei and Kiplimo were warmly received back home, with Museveni rewarding each with a car. 

To sum it up quick, 2021 marked a year never seen before in Uganda’s sporting history. And not that there was too much that was taken home, no.
The athletics contingent to the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics only matched their billing to deliver Uganda’s best performance ever in the Games’ history. The Pearl of Africa scooped four medals, all off the brown tartan track of the National Stadium in the Japanese capital thanks to Peruth Chemutai, Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo
Cheptegei yet again rose above everyone else to affirm the status as the current world’s best track long-distance runner when he bagged 5000m gold only days after settling for 10000m silver.

