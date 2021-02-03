Daily Monitor Sports Basketball Wednesday February 03 2021 Advertisement Advertisement In the headlines Kasese accidents blamed on roadworks Traffic police blame the accident on heaps of murrum on the road and lack of warning signs for motorists ICC to rule on child soldier turned Lord's Resistance Army warlord Dominic Ongwen Ongwen has denied the charges "in the name of God" and his defence lawyers say he must be acquitted because he was psychologically damaged by... Covid and conflicts compete for attention at African Union summitPainful LRA memories return on day of Ongwen verdict108 children in LRA hands Battle for Deputy Speaker job heats up as minister joins race KCCA digs up, seals 220 potholes on 1-km road