Ageno focused despite Gazelles snub

Sarah Ageno was the most significant omission when Uganda Gazelles head coach Alberto Antuna named his team for the Fiba Women's Afrobasket 2023.

The JT Lady Jaguars player has been dominant in the National Basketball League, averaging 14 points and 12 rebounds and is a frontrunner for regular season MVP.

She has collected 11 Player of the Game medals in the 15 games the Lady Jaguars have won this season.

But with Uganda able to get the services of most of their foreign-based players this time round, Ageno missed out on the final 12.

"I wasn't surprised, and I took the news in a positive way," Ageno told Daily Monitor after the team was named.

The team of 12 entered camp at Onomo Hotel on Sunday and started their residential sessions on Monday at the Africa Bible University in Lubowa.

"I played my part as a player, and the coaches did theirs too," the calm and collected forward added.

Claire Lamunu, Jane Asinde, Hope Akello, Melissa Akullu and Maria Najjuma are the names that fill Uganda's rich frontcourt at the moment.

Antuna, having dropped Zainah Lokwameri for February's qualifiers, said he needed the best team for the tournament and not necessarily the best players.

"I have been following the local league, and I know that Sarah is like the MVP of the league, but I need to build the best team possible, not the best 12 players," Antuna said.

The Gazelles will have residential training until July 26, when they fly to Kigali for the tournament.