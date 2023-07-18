Alberto Antuna: Lamunu inclusion was an easy decision

When Uganda Gazelles head coach Alberto Antuna named his final team of 12 players to represent the country at the Fiba Women’s Afrobasket, Claire Lamunu’s name was listed as number 11.

The US-based forward has yet to train with the team and is out of active basketball in California, where she works as a Laboratory Technician.

Ultimately, her inclusion on the final roster got tongues wagging in the basketball circles, with many left wondering how a player who is inactive and hasn’t trained with the team makes the team ahead of those that are active and training.

“I think Claire deserves to be with the team because of what she means to Ugandan basketball,” Antuna told Daily Monitor after the team’s session at Lugogo Indoor Stadium Monday night.

“At the same time, I think she can give us something that we don’t have in this team. We now have a second player that gives extra experience to the girls and that is important,” the Spaniard added.

“She will give us extra physicality in position five, we have Maria (Najjuma), but she is only 19 and cannot be playing 30 minutes per game.”

Lamunu might be out of active basketball, but she has been working out and in touch with the coaching staff.

“Me, my staff and the federation were on the same page, and we want to wait for Claire because we’ve been in touch with her. She’s been training and will give us something different compared to the players we have,” Antuna revealed.

Lamunu was part of the Gazelles team that qualified for the 2015 Afrobasket and was named tournament MVP in the qualifiers after scoring a game-high 24 points in a 64-61 win over Kenya to hand Uganda the Zone Five trophy.

For now, Antuna’s focus is on preparing the team for the tournament that starts on July 28.