All square between UCU and JKL

The National Basketball League Finals between JKL and the UCU Canons got another twist Wednesday night after the defending champions took Game Four 60-53.

With the win, the Lady Dolphins levelled the series 2-2, having gone down 2-0 in the first two games. The start was sluggish for the Lady Canons and JKL pounced to lead 20-8 at the end of the first quarter.

And despite taking the second frame 16-13, UCU trailed by nine points (33-24) going into the halftime break.

Early foul trouble for guard Shakirah Nanvubya did not help matters, with Nicholas Natuhereza’s charges struggling to have a consistent ball handler. Bridget Aber, Sylvia Nantongo and Millicent Otieno all got into early foul trouble.

Henry Malinga’s charges remained in control of proceedings despite UCU twice cutting the deficit to three points in the fourth quarter.

Jane Asinde troubled every matchup thrown at her and recorded a double-double of 16 points and 14 rebounds on the night.

With both Nanvubya and Tracy Namugosa on four fouls in the fourth frame, UCU’s defence became porous down the stretch as JKL took advantage to tie the series ahead of Friday night’s Game Five.

The Lady Canons started the series as the underdogs against a JKL side that had only lost one game all season.

JKL’s addition of Jane Asinde made the side close to unplayable but the Lady Canons have shown resilience even in defeat.

The injury to Hajjara Najuuko in Game Three affected the university side. Her threat from the perimeter was missing on Wednesday and UCU only managed six-of-27 from downtown.

As the two sides clash on Friday, each will be looking to put one hand on the title by taking the lead in the series.

The Lady Canons have eyes on re-establishing their lead while JKL will be looking to take the lead for the first time.

National Basketball League

Game Four result