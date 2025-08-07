Asinde named among Africa’s best

Although the Uganda Gazelles settled for eighth place at the Fiba Women’s Afrobasket Championship in Ivory Coast, skipper Jane Asinde ensured there was some piece of silverware on board as the team returns home.

The forward was named among the best five of the tournament, maintaining Uganda’s slot that was held by Jannon Otto in the 2023 edition.

Asinde, who fouled out late in the quarterfinal loss to South Sudan, stood out for Uganda, averaging 15.8 points, nine rebounds, and five assists.

She led her team with an efficiency rating of 17.6, the highest among the Zone Five champions.

Asinde has recently completed a move to Azulmarino, a club that plays in the second tier of the Spanish second tier.

“Glory to God, first and foremost. I am very proud of the Gazelles even though we didn't finish where we wanted to,” the skipper revealed.

The Gazelles had set a target of getting into the semifinals.

Nigerian forward Amy Okonkwo was named Most Valuable Player (MVP) after helping her side secure a historic fifth consecutive title.

Okonkwo scored 19 points as Nigeria defeated Mali 78-64 to defend their crown.

Cierra Dillard (Senegal), Delicia Washington (South Sudan) and Sika Kone (Mali) are the other players who stood out and made the dream team.

Bitter-sweet

The Gazelles finished their campaign with a 78-71 loss to Ivory Coast in the fight for seventh place. The defeat means Uganda dropped from seventh, where they finished in 2023 to eighth.

Uganda had topped Group C following wins over Guinea and record champions Senegal to progress to the quarterfinals.

With all eyes on the reaching the semifinals for the first time, the Gazelles were in high spirits before the quarterfinals.

That would, however, mark the end of the road for Uganda as neighbors South Sudan rallied to condemn the Gazelles to a heartbreaking 69-68 loss.

The first defeat looked like it sucked life out the Nicholas Natuhereza’s charges and what followed are two other losses.

Uganda fell to Mozambique before the defeat to the host nation.

With two wins and three losses in the competition, Uganda will now miss out on the World Cup Qualifiers and an automatic slot at the next Afrobasket.

Fiba Women’s Afrobasket 2025

Best five

Cierra Dillard (Senegal), Delicia Washington (South Sudan), Jane Asinde (Uganda), Amy Okonkwo (Nigeria), Sika Kone (Mali).

Best rebounder: Maria Teresa Gakdeng (South Sudan)

Best 3-point shooter: Jessica Thomas (Cameroon)