Asinde nervous about filling Oketcho’s big shoes

Newly-appointed Uganda Gazelles captain Jane Asinde has big shoes to fill and she knows it. The forward is replacing veteran Flavia Oketcho who has been the team captain since 2017.

Asinde’s first event as Ugandan captain is in Germany, where the team is holding a high-performance training camp during which they will play three friendly games under the tutelage of new head coach Goran Lojo.

The 24-year old has admitted that replacing her JKL Lady Dolphins teammate comes with a bit of nervousness.

Outgone skipper Flavia Oketcho.

“Flavia has been a very good leader and very consistent as well,” Asinde said moments after Fuba announced the development.

“I don’t know if I am going to be able to fill her shoes because they are really big shoes to fill,” she added.

Asinde, who played College basketball for The University of Texas AT El Paso Miners, made her debut at last year’s Fiba Women’s Afrobasket in Kigali, Rwanda, averaging 10.8 points, six rebounds and two assists.

Her injury in Uganda’s quarterfinal clash with rivals Rwanda swung the momentum into the hosts’ favour and marked the end of the road for the Gazelles.

Asinde revealed: “I was nervous at the beginning but it is a role that I have to step into boldly and also learn because I feel like it is going to be something good on my CV.”

Asinde will be assisted by another JKL teammate Hope Akello and the two are using the team’s 10-day camp in Frankfurt, Germany to familiarise themselves with the leadership roles.

Asinde receives treatment.

Important camp

In Germany, the Gazelles will play three scrimmage games, twice against the Republic of Ireland and once against MVT Stuttgart.

The new captain believes the camp will be crucial for the team to get the much needed chemistry before next year’s engagements.

“This camp will help us to prepare for the Afrobasket qualifiers next year and we are looking forward to creating chemistry and working with our new coaches.”

Lojo and Julius Lutwama are the two new coaches added to the Gazelles fold, replacing Alberto Antuna and Ali Mavita respectively.

Point guard Leslie Vorphal and small forward Paige Robinson are the two new players who have been invited to the camp.

Asinde drives at the Afrobasket.

With Oketcho struggling to impress in Kigali last year, the Gazelles are in dire need of an experienced point guard, and Vorphal is expected to fill the void.

UCU Lady Canons’ Shakira Nanvubya, who missed the Afrobasket, is the other option and will have an opportunity to impress the new coach.

The Gazelles will take part in the Fiba Zone V Afrobasket Qualifiers slated for February 2025 in search of a ticket to return to the continental showpiece.

A second place finish behind Egypt in the last qualifiers saw Uganda going to the continental competition via a wild card in 2023.

Jane Asinde

DOB: October 15, 1999 (Age 24)

Height: 6’2

Position: Small forward

Club: JKL Lady Dolphins

Gazelles debut: 2023