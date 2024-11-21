BAL announce dates for Season Five

Season Five of the Basketball Africa League will tip off on April 5, 2025 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Rabat, Morocco.

This was announced by BAL President Amadou Gallo Fall Thursday afternoon in a press conference held in Dakar, Senegal.

The competition will climax with the 2025 BAL Final on Saturday, June 14 at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria, South Africa.

It is the first time the BAL Playoffs will be played out of Kigali, the city that hosted the playoffs of the first four seasons.

“We have seen tremendous growth over the BAL’s first four seasons in the level of on-court competition, attendance, and engagement from fans and partners in Africa and globally,” said BAL President Amadou Gallo Fall.

He added: “Our milestone fifth season will build on that momentum and further Showcase the level of talent and passion for basketball in Africa, including through the first BAL games in Morocco and the first BAL Finals in South Africa.”

For the first time, Morocco will host BAL games, with the Kalahari Conference set to take place in Rabat between April 5 and 13. 12 clubs from 12 countries playing will play 48 conference games in Rabat, Dakar and Kigali before the playoffs in Pretoria.

The teams will once again be divided into three conferences of four teams each. Each conference will play a 12-game group phase during which each team will face the other three teams in its conference twice.

The Kalahari Conference group phase will get the ball rolling between April 5 and 13 in Rabat. The Sahara Conference group phase will then follow from Saturday, April 26 –Sunday, May 4 at the Dakar Arena in Senegal.

The BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda, will then host the Nile Conference group phase between Saturday, May 17 and 25.

“The Kalahari Conference marks another expansion of the BAL into a new country on our continent, and we are more than satisfied,” said Anibal Manave, President of FIBA Africa.

He added: “Year after year, this competition grows, giving greater exposure to our sport and helping to elevate the level of basketball in Africa by making the league more and more competitive.”

Uganda has been represented by City Oilers in the last two BAL campaigns but the Ugandan champions are yet to secure their ticket to Season Five.

The nine-time Ugandan champions are set feature in the Elite 16 Division East qualifiers set for November 28 to December 3 in Nairobi, Kenya.

Rwanda Development Board, NIKE, Jordan Brand, and Wilson will return as BAL Foundational Partners. The league’s rich roster of marketing partners also includes Castle Lite, Hennessy and RwandAir.

Angola’s Petro de Luanda are the reigning BAL champions, having defeated Al Ahly Ly 107-94 to lift the trophy and become the first sub-Saharan African team to win the BAL Finals.

Egypt’s Zamalek and Al Ahly, and Tunisia’s US Monastir are the other teams to have won the competition before.

Basketball Africa League

Tip off date: April 5, 2025

Final: June 14, 2025

Conference dates

Kalahari Conference: April 5-13

Sahara Conference: April 26-May 4

Nile Conference: May 17-25