BAL Qualifiers set for Nairobi

Finally, City Oilers and the rest of the teams in the Basketball Africa League Elite 16 Division East know where the qualifiers will be held.

In an email sent out to federations involved, Fiba confirmed that the event would be held in Nairobi, Kenya between November 28 and December 3.

Initially, the tournament was scheduled to start on November 18 and to be held in Johannesburg, South Africa.

But with South Africa handed the opportunity to host the 2025 BAL Finals, and the South African champions getting an automatic slot to the BAL, a new venue had to be found.

Nairobi is home to one of the contenders for the two last available tickets to the BAL.

Nairobi City Thunder, who beat Kenya Ports Authority to the league title, are looking to become the first Kenyan side to qualify for the BAL and have made massive investment ahead of the Elite 16.

Coached by Bradley Ibs, City Thunder made their debut in the Road to BAL East Division Group D and finished second behind Burundi's Urunani in the five-team competition held in Kibaha, Tanzania.

They won three of four matches against Seychelles Beau Vallon Heat (89-58), Madagascar's GNBC (96-60) and hosts JKT (86-63) but fell 89-88 to Urunani, finishing second in the end.

Former Falcons and Namuwongo Blazers forward Ariel Okall, Albert Odero, the reigning Kenya League MVP, former City Oilers and KIU Titans forward Fidel Okoth and former Blazers’ guard Kennedy Wachira are some of the familiar faces in the City Thunder squad.

Also expected to be a tough challenge for Uganda champions City Oilers are Burundi champions Urunani.

By bringing on board two-time All-BAL first team player Marcus Christopher Crawford, the Burundians have made their intentions of qualifying for BAL Season Five clear.

To complete their reinforcement Urunani also brought in 2023 BAL Coach of the Year Mamadou 'Pabi' Gueye and will be amongst the favourites for one of the two tickets.

Matero Magic (Zambia), Bravehearts Basketball (Malawi) and the NBA Academy are some of the other teams the Oilers will have to fight with in Nairobi.

Teams will be divided into two groups of four, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the semi-finals. The two finalists will then secure spots in the 2025 BAL.

The two sides from the East Division, along with the two that qualified from the West Division (Ahli Tripoli Sport Club and Stade Malien), will join the eight automatically qualified teams to form the full complement for BAL Season Five.

Petro de Luanda (Angola), Al Ittihad Alexandria (Egypt), US Monastir (Tunisia), ASCVD (Senegal), APR (Rwanda), FUS Rabat (Morocco), MBB (South Africa), and the yet-to-be-determined Nigerian champions have automatic slots.

Basketball Africa League Qualifiers

Basketball Africa League Elite 16 Division East

Dates: November 28-December 3

Venue: Nairobi, Kenya

Ugandan representatives: City Oilers

Home team: Nairobi City Thunder