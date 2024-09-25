BAL, Speak Up Africa champion gender equity

The Basketball Africa League (BAL) and Speak Up Africa have launched the second edition of their “Teaming Up: African LeadHERs meet BAL4HER,” mentorship program.

This is part of the BAL and Speak Up Africa’s efforts to advance gender equity and public health, propel women’s leadership, and prepare the next generation for careers in sports business across the continent.

This year, the program will pair 10 young African female athletes and aspiring sports industry leaders with female executives in the sports industry.

Speak Up Africa is an African-led, Senegal-based organization working with leaders and change makers in Africa and beyond to solve Africa’s pressing sustainable development challenges.

The program which will run from Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 to Sunday, June 1, 2025 and will pair each mentee with an industry executive and experienced mentor who will guide them through a personalized development journey.

The mentees will gain essential skills and knowledge to thrive in Africa’s sports industry and become advocates for critical health issues affecting women and girls. This will be through monthly workshops, targeted goal-setting, and immersive learning experiences.

‘Teaming Up: African LeadHERs meet BAL4HER’ reflects the BAL’s commitment to supporting the development of young African women who will shape the future of the sports industry on the continent,” BAL President Amadou Gallo Fall, said in a statement.

He added: “As we continue our efforts to advance gender equity, we look forward to once again collaborating with Speak Up Africa to pave the way for a more inclusive, dynamic, and health-conscious basketball community.”

Similar to last year’s program, mentees will have the opportunity to visit their mentors in their home countries, allowing them to engage with leading professionals in their workplace.

Former NBA player Joakim Noah (C) speaks at the event.

This hands-on experience will allow mentees to forge meaningful connections, broaden their networks, and gain practical knowledge directly from industry leaders.

As part of the launch, BAL and Speak Up Africa hosted an event at the NBA headquarters in New York City that brought together sports industry leaders and stakeholders to discuss and address areas impacting women in African basketball.

“Basketball is more than a game. It is a powerful catalyst for social change,” said Speak Up Africa Founder, Yacine Diop.

She added: “Through ‘Teaming Up: African LeadHERs meet BAL4HER,’ we’re igniting a movement that intertwines sports, gender equality and health. These young women leaders will break barriers on the court and in boardrooms, champion critical health issues, and inspire millions across Africa.”

Launched in 2023 as part of Speak Up Africa’s African LeadHERs movement and the BAL’s “BAL4HER” initiative, last year’s program matched six young women from Egypt, Rwanda and Senegal with sports industry executives Amber Nichols (General Manager, Capital City Go-Go), Chin, Feaster, Ebony Hoffman (assistant coach, Seattle Storm), Taylor Kielpinski-Rogers (Vice President of Communications, Boston Celtics) and Kornelia Semmelink (NBA Africa Senior Director, Media Partnerships).

Basketball Africa League

Mentors (2024)

• Laeticia Amihere (WNBA player, Atlanta Dream)

• Chrysa Chin (Executive Vice President, Strategic Relations, National Basketball Players’ Association)

• Ashley Combs (Senior Director of Player Marketing, Excel Management)

• Aicha Diop (Director of Marketing, BAL)

• Allison Feaster (Vice President of Team Operations & Organizational Growth, Boston Celtics)

• Dr. Kensa Gunter (Director of Mind Health, NBA) • Ebony Hoffman (Assistant Coach, Seattle Storm)

• Dr. Ndidi Onyejiaka (Mental Health Professional, Chicago Sky)