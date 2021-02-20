Basketball League returns

By Elvis Senono More by this Author

It has been 13 months since a national basketball league game was played.

The City Oilers’ 72-57 decisive game seven playoff final victory over the UCU Canons was the last game played on January 19, 2020.

The Covi-19 induced lockdown has since seen the entire 2020 season wiped off to leave several stakeholders desperate for any bit of action.

Consequently news of the league resumption being set for April 2 was greeted with relief for many in the fraternity.

“It’s about time the league returned. Considering the circumstances the format is okay. We can’t afford to have no basketball for two years,” opined UCU head coach Nicholas Natuhereza.

Domestic basketball governing body Fuba announced the resumption of leagues on April 2 with completion of player registration expected by March 15.

Fuba also revealed the league will have a one round regular season format before proceeding to the playoffs that will be decided by best of three games in the quarterfinal and semifinals while the finals will be decided by the best of five.

“It will probably be tough for everyone but I believe we can pull this off. Lucky for us this coincides with school returning. Management will have to figure something out for sure,” added Natuhereza who expects many of his university players to have returned by the time the league tips off.

His views were seconded by Betway Power veteran Isaac Afidra who is similarly happy with the new development.

“At least we are making way to normality, you have to start somewhere. You can’t wait for everyone and six weeks’ notice is good enough,” he responded when asked how clubs can adjust to the situation.

According to Fuba, fans will have to wait a little longer to physically attend games because of covid-19 restrictions with the federation opting to have games streamed on their social media platforms.

Nam Blazers coach Stephen Nyeko said. “It’s not the best of formats but basing on the current situations, I think it’s okay. It’s understandable and justifiable to have basketball resume under the laid down guidelines.”

