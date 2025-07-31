Big day for Gazelles at Afrobasket

Celebrations in the Uganda Gazelles camp will be put on hold as serious business resumes in the Fiba Women’s Afrobasket in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

Having beaten Guinea and Senegal to finish top of Group C and earn a direct quarterfinal slot, the Gazelles are now one step away from the semifinals.

Not new to the quarterfinal stage, Uganda will be looking to take that step forward and break into the top four, something that comes with massive rewards.

Uganda finished seventh in Kigali, Rwanda, two years ago but now have an opportunity to progress.

And as one of the four teams to earn an automatic slot in the quarters, the Gazelles have already sent a message to everyone that they belong among the very best.

Defending champions Nigeria, hosts Ivory Coast and Mali are the other teams that topped their groups for direct quarterfinals slots.

Huge incentive

Whereas making the quarterfinals remains a big achievement for Nicholas Natuhereza’s charges, it is not new. The team was at this stage two years ago and lost to Rwanda. The rewards for reaching the semis are huge.

Besides being crowned the 2025 African champion, the winner of the tournament will get a direct ticket to the 2026 Fiba Women's Basketball World Cup set for Berlin, Germany, from September 4 to 13.

The other three semifinalists will book a place in one of the qualifying tournaments for the global event. With that in mind, the Gazelles will be fighting for more than just places in the competition.

The team has had different players stepping up in each of the two games, with Melissa Akullu pouring in a tournament high 26 points against Guinea in the opener while Paige Robinson and skipper Jane Asinde did most of the damage against Senegal.

Robinson, who knocked down the triple that sent the game into overtime, finished with 19 points while Asinde registered a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Having won the Fiba Zone V Afrobasket Qualifiers, Uganda went into the finals as the zonal champions and will fancy their chances coming up against a team they beat to the trophy in February.

Hope Akello and Claire Lamunu kept the scoreboard ticking for the Gazelles until Robinson and Asinde came to the party, something that kept the team within touching distance.

And once the two leading scorers got into rhythm, great things happened as the Gazelles registered a second straight victory against Senegal at this stage.

But for the celebrations to continue, the Gazelles must maintain their run and win today to scale greater heights at Afrobasket.

Uganda Gazelles results

Guinea 51-88 Uganda

Uganda 73-70 Senegal

Quarterfinal –today