Blazers attack Saints as Oilers look to complete wounded Jaguars task

The City Oilers can confirm their place in the semifinals of this season's National Basketball League with another victory on Thursday against the JT Jaguars at the Lugogo Indoor Arena.

The Oilers took a 1-0 series lead in the best of three quarterfinal series with what ultimately turned out to be a comfortable 77-62 victory over the Jaguars.

The victory made a mockery of what sometimes was a tense build-up that saw the series extended by an extra four days to allow an appeal lodged by JT Jaguars and Namuwongo Blazers challenging the eligibility of City Oilers players Chad Bowie and Kurt Curry Wegscheider.

The petitioners had argued that the Competitions Council erred by accepting scanned and emailed documents as valid registration, failing to verify physical signatures.

But with the appeal dismissed, the Oilers who have never lost a playoff series immediately engaged playoff mode.

They made the brighter start that included the new boys Bowie and Wegscheider combining for a flashy alley-oop dunk as the Oilers held on for a 22-18 first quarter lead.

This included Bowie scoring eight of hisn16 points in the first quarter while Wegscheider added seven of his 10 in the same frame before fouling out as he struggled with the Jaguars physicallity and the provocative Aaron John Eboyu.

The Jaguars lead by Ian Lubwama briefly matched the Oilers and led 37-33 before the Oilers superiority usurped them.

Mer Maker also chipped in with 13 points for the Oilers who lost both regular seasson meetings to the Jaguars andonly squeezed into the playoffs as seventh seeds but once again showed they can engage another gear during the playoffs.

Peter Sifuma on the other hand added 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Sudi Ulanga-coached Jaguars who will now fight to avoid a double loss on and off the court in a space of a week.

The first game of the day will however see the Namuwongo Blazers, considered the biggest challengers to the Oilers throne, looking to wrap up their quarterfinal match-up against the Rez Life Saints after a 54-41 game one win

Thursday at Lugogo Indoor Arena

Rez Life Saints vs Namuwongo Blazers

(Blazers lead best of three quarterfinal series 1-0)

City Oilers vs JT Jaguars