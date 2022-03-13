Blazers burn Oilers

Big Show.  Friday night’s Tusker Lite MVP Amisi (L)had a double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds and ran rings around Oilers’ Luak (C) and Drileba at the MTN Arena Lugogo. There’s a cocktail of games on card today.PHOTO/ISMAIL KeZAALA

Exciting. Both sides struggled to execute on offence early on but the game lived up to its billing in the second half and the full house got value for money as Steven Nyeko’s Namuwongo Blazers dominated City Oilers’ to run away with the first game of the season in a 72-65 victory. 

The Ugandan basketball crowd loves it when City Oilers are beaten. The crowd is always partisan every time the seven-time champions step on court and Fridays’ return of the National Basketball League (NBL) turned out perfect for the lovers of the game.
 At first, it was frustration for the crowd as Oilers seemed to get everything right at tip off. The champions were executing their plays while Namuwongo Blazers struggled for offence.

