Blazers defeat Power

Power will take pride in the challenge they put up against Namuwongo Blazers Friday night but their first loss of the season was inevitable.

Steven Nyeko and his charges were highly fancied against the five-time champions and set the record straight with how they started the game.

Centre Saidi Amisi got hot early and scored 16 points in the first quarter as his opposite Geoffrey Soro struggled to guard him.

Blazers led 25-19 after the first 10 minutes but struggled to beat Power’s press in the second quarter.

Power continued to limit Blazers in the third frame and outscored them 19-09 to take a six-point lead (51-45) going into the last quarter but ran out of steam down the stretch to surrender the game.

Daniel Juuko opened the fourth quarter with a jump shot but Soro replied with a three.

Power led by nine when Isaac Afidra found his way to the hoop for a layup with eight minutes left.

Amisi, who had gone cold in the second and third frame, picked his rhythm at the right time.

With 4.37 left on the clock and Power leading by one, Afidra missed a three on one end and Juuko layup on the other to turn the game in Blazers’ favour.

The Namuwongo side went on to win the game 64-57 with Amisi scoring 24 points and gathering 13 rebounds to be named Tusker Lite Player of the Game.

Juuko added 11 points and five rebounds for the Blazers.

For Power, Innocent Ochera and Afidra scored 16 and 12 points respectively but they were not enough to prevent their first loss of the season.

Friday results

M -Power 57-64 Nam Blazers

W -Angels 48-70 JKL

Playing Sunday at Lugogo

W -Nabisunsa vs. Miracle -10am

M -Royals vs. Power -12pm

W -Angels vs. KCCA -2pm

M -KIU Titans vs. Ndejje -4pm

M -Nam Blazers vs. JKL -6PM