Blazers stress trophy ambitions after Flutterwave boost

From the moment they joined the National Basketball League, Namuwongo Blazers have been very clear about their intentions.

The target is to win the league and play at the highest level in Africa.

“The Basketball Africa League (BAL) is our target,” Blazers president George Nkya emphasized at Hotel Africana Thursday morning as the team penned a sponsorship deal with Flutterwave.

That will have to wait, at least until the end of their first full season in the top flight. And they must win the league before looking at BAL. Their first attempt was halted by Covid-19 in 2021 after the league was suspended. “We have a seven-time champion that is very competitive and a challenge to us,” Blazers CEO Farouk Zzinda noted. Kenyan internationals Ariel Okall and Kennedy Wachira were officially unveiled to the media at the event.

The two, in videos captured by the team’s media team, emphasized the fact that they mean business.

Wachira warned, “We are coming for you.”

Flutterwave boost

For the next one year, the Blazers will have a financial boost of 18,500 dollars from Flutterwave.

Flutterwave is a Nigerian fintech company that provides a payment infrastructure for global merchants and payment service providers across the continent.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with one of Uganda’s most promising and exciting sports teams and wish them the beat of luck in the season,” Flutterwave’s Nielsimms Sangho said at the presser.

The activities off the court will only draw more focus on the work done by Steven Nyeko and his team on court.

“There is no pressure. As a team we are working hard on court and we are confident the results will come,” Nyeko told Daily Monitor. The Blazers’ next game is a big one with defending champions City Oilers next Friday.

NAMUWONGO BLAZERS PROFILE AT A GLANCE