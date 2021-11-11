Brandon returns for Silverbacks World Cup preps

Flying Mammal. Davies boasts of a proven reputation as a good rebounder and his inclusion will be key for the Silverbacks this term.

By  EMANZI NDYAMUHAKI

What you need to know:

  • The naturalised big man, who played for the team in 2018 AFROCAN tournament, will boost a camp that is also without Arthur Kaluma, Adam Seiko and Keiran Zziwa.

Phoenix Suns forward Ishmail Wainwright will not be part of the Silverbacks’ team ahead of the first window of Fiba World Cup Qualifiers.

