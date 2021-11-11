Brandon returns for Silverbacks World Cup preps

Phoenix Suns forward Ishmail Wainwright will not be part of the Silverbacks’ team ahead of the first window of Fiba World Cup Qualifiers.

His busy schedule with the NBA season means that Uganda will have to do without his services at least for the first window slated for November 26-31 in Benguela, Angola. In his absence, Barcelona forward Brandon Davies returns to the Silverbacks camp after close to three years out.

The naturalised big man, who played for the team in 2018 AFROCAN tournament, will boost a camp that is also without Arthur Kaluma, Adam Seiko and Keiran Zziwa.

Head coach George Galanoupolos is also expected to miss the first round due to a busy G-League schedule for his Texas Legends.

Mandy Juruni, who will take charge of the side, is confident that with adequated preparations, Uganda can match up against any of the teams in the group. Mali, Nigeria and Cape Verde are other teams in Uganda’s group.

“We believe that if we have good preparations, with the players we have, then we have a good chance,” Juruni said at a press conference held at Kati Kati Restaurant Wednesday morning. There is a new face on the team in the shape of wing man Emmanuel Timothy Womala. Fayed Baale, Ivan Muhwezi and Peter Obleng are also part of the 14-man squad from which 12 will make the final cut.

Call on government

Fuba president Nasser Sserunjogi started Wednesday’s presser by thanking the government for clearing the team’s arrears.

“We thank the government for coming out to help in clearing all our arrears and for the continued support,” Sserunjogi said.

Money call

Cash. The federation, according to Sserunjogi, now needs 380m to cover preparations and participation in the first window and they are confident the government will come through again. “Having finished number six in Africa, we are close to breaking into the top five that qualify for the World Cup. We are confident that government will come in to support us.”

Team General manager Hajji Muhammad Santur believes chances are high for a team that finished sixth at the Fiba Afrobasket Championship in September. The team will start training this Friday at the Africa Bible University in Lubowa.

The squad

Local based players:

Ivan Muhwezi,

Peter Obleng, Fayed Baale, Jimmy Enabu, Tonny Drileba,

Titus Odeke, James Okello, Ben Komakech