Broke Silverbacks miss build-up ties

The national men’s basketball team, the Silverbacks, have missed out on a pre-tournament camp in Egypt over funds.

With 15 days left until tip-off of the Afrobasket in Kigali, Rwanda, the Silverbacks players are still scattered around the world and have not started preps for their third appearance at the continental showpiece.

A planned camp in Egypt that was supposed to fine tune the players would have seen the Silverbacks play build-up games against Egypt and two other nations but that will not happen for Uganda.

“Egypt invited us for a build-up tournament,” assistant coach Mandy Juruni told Daily Monitor. “The plan was to get 10 locally-based players and two from abroad to play in the tournament.”

The tournament tips off today.

Time is running out for the team and there is no assurance that they will even be at the Afrobasket.

“We don’t even know whether we’ll be at the Afrobasket,” a concerned Nasser Sserunjogi, the Fuba president, said.

“We are waiting for the [Sports] minister and Nation Council of Sports officials to return from Tokyo,” he added.

Of all the teams qualified for the Afrobasket, Uganda is the only one yet to start preps and that has Juruni worried about the kind of shape the team will be in.

Rwanda, the hosts, are in Dakar, Senegal – Uganda’s first opponents in Kigali – and Guinea before flying back to face Egypt in more build-up games. Kenya and South Sudan are also in camp.

